‘I have another chance at life’

DURBAN - After spending more than two weeks in hospital, Danielle Levin Maistry is ready to return home.

Maistry, 20, of Pinetown, was found with multiple injuries to the head, face and body after she was assaulted, allegedly by her boyfriend, at his home in Mariannridge on June 2.

Ryle Steenkamp, 37, who is unemployed, was arrested and charged with attempted murder.





The father of two appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. The case was adjourned to today for a formal bail application.





Contrasting images of the vibrant final-year bachelor of business administration student, alongside pictures of her swollen face, went viral on social media shortly after the incident.





Speaking to the POST this week, Maistry, who is being treated at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital, said she was waiting to have a CT scan.





“The doctors have said the scan will be done some time this week, to check if the swelling on my brain has increased or decreased as well as to see as if there are any blood clots. If it has increased, then I will have to undergo surgery. But I am remaining positive that I will be able to go home soon.”





Maistry, who also works as a personal assistant, said she felt blessed.





“I could have lost my life, but I have another chance. When I sat in the hospital, I kept thinking I am going to die, but through prayer, God renewed my soul and took away my pain.





“I am healing so well and am almost back to my normal self. I am proud to say I am serving a living God and I thank him every day. I cannot wait to go to church again and share my testimony and help someone else through it. I also cannot wait to spend time with my family, who have been my backbone through this ordeal.”





Maistry said she was also thankful for the support and prayers of family, friends and her community.





