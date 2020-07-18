Ideas for marking Mandela Day during lockdown

The Nelson Mandela Foundation says there are other ways to commemorate Mandela Day during the lockdown without having direct contact with people, which is forbidden during the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are some of the ideas from the foundation: * Put together stationery packs of pens, stickers, coloured paper and scissors for teachers at an under-resourced school. * Make care kits and include a comb, toothbrush, toothpaste, soap and face cloth, for patients at a nearby government hospital. * Research an issue you would like to find out more about and then share your findings with friends on social media. * Become an organ donor.

* Set up a recycling system for your home.

* Plant a garden or a tree where the neighbourhood can enjoy it.

* Remove graffiti off the walls in your neighbourhood.

* Adopt a pet from an animal shelter, or feed one.

* Write a letter to a newspaper editor about an issue you care about.

This year for Mandela Day, LIV Village in Verulam is unable to open its doors to the public due to the lockdown but is still asking to partner with them from afar.

The LIV Village is a home for orphaned and vulnerable children.

The children are cared for by foster mothers and are placed in an environment of love, care and education.

LIV Village is asking the public on Mandela Day to:

* Run/walk for 67km for LIV.

The public can do this and make a donation via their website (liv-village.com). LIV can also be tagged on social media to help create awareness. The run/walk can be done over a week.

* Donate R67 to food parcels.

People are asked to encourage their entire family to donate R67 towards food parcels for LIV’s local community. “This is an extremely poverty-stricken community that has been severely affected by the lockdown,” said LIV.

* Collect 67 stationery items for LIV school.

These can be dropped off at the village gate.

* Pray for LIV for 67 minutes.

LIV believes in the power of prayer and invites the public to pray for the village for this year. Email [email protected] for specific prayer pointers.

* Make LIV’s logo your profile pic for 67 minutes. Create awareness for LIV by changing your profile picture to LIV’s logo and sharing their Facebook page. POST Reporter

POST