Durban - The Electoral Commission has welcomed the election date announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during Thursday's State of the Nation Address. Set for May 8, the announcement provided a clear and certain target for final preparations for the national and provincial elections, said the IEC in a statement.

The IEC, however, reminded South Africans that the announcement of the date is not the same as a proclamation of the elections.

A proclamation is said to be a formal, legal action through a government gazette which triggers the start of the official election timetable and its associated electoral processes.

"These electoral processes include the closing of the voters’ roll, the cut of date for the submission of lists of candidates, certification of the voters roll, opening of special vote applications, etc. The election timetable will be discussed with political parties and published immediately following the proclamation of elections."

The IEC said the President and provincial premiers are expected to proclaim the election date towards the end of February 2019.

"This means that eligible voters can still register to vote in the May 8 elections until the day of proclamation. Voter registration is available during office hours at local IEC offices, usually located at municipal offices."

The commission added that registered voters can also still update and change their registration and provide their address details via the Electoral Commission’s “Click, Check and Confirm” facility on the website.

A list of offices is available on the IEC website at www.elections.org.za or at the Contact Centre on 0800 11 8000.

