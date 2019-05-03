Brandon Pillay, of the Bayview Flat Residents Association, said this was an ongoing problem.

Durban - THE eThekwini Municipality is investigating allegations of corruption and fraud against residents living in council flats in Chatsworth, after it emerged they were illegally selling their properties without the title deeds. It is alleged the flats in Bayview are being sold for between R15 000 and R185 000 each, without the sellers having secured the title deeds.

“The residents in one block of flats have been given their title deeds but the Department of Human Settlements, who have promised to hand over the remaining title deeds, have not done so yet.”

Some of those who have not received the title deeds have moved in with relatives and have put their homes on sale, claimed Pillay.

He said he had dealt with several cases over the years, which he had subsequently reported to the city and the department.

“The seller would draw up an agreement, stating once he or she received the title deeds, it would be handed to the ‘new home-owner’.

“But the agreed upon price would not be mentioned. If questioned by anyone, the home’s new occupants would pretend to be related to the person who was initially allocated the flat.”

He continued: “There was a case where an old man, who was addicted to drugs, sold his flat for R15000. He lived on the streets for about a year before he died.”

Pillay said he had tried to stop people from occupying the flats by serving them with eviction notices, but nothing seemed to work.

A Chatsworth pensioner, 62, who declined to be named, said she was almost caught out by unscrupulous residents.

The woman and her husband, 67, a retired bank administrator, are renting an outbuilding in Woodhurst.

“We live off our pension but it’s not sufficient, so my husband repairs old books and I sell biscuits. I have made inquiries about applying for a council flat but nothing has happened.”

She then sought advice from relatives.

“They heard about council flats being sold in Bayview and decided to help us buy one. We went to two flats. The first was a one-bedroom flat that was on sale for R150000. When I told the owner it was too expensive, he reduced the price to R90000. Then when I asked him about the title deed, he said he did not have it.

“He explained that he would draw up an agreement, stating that I was his relative and that he would give me the title deed when he received it. He said he was, however, not going to mention the sale price (R90000). I felt something was wrong and refused to go ahead with the deal.”

She later met a woman who wanted to sell her two-bedroom flat for R185000, without the title deed.

“She also wanted to draw up a similar agreement and again, I left.”

The woman, who has no children, said although she was desperate for her own home, she did not want to become involved in illegal activities.

“So many of us are desperate for homes but you have people like this, who sell properties that don’t even belong to them. The municipality must monitor what is going on.”

Spokesperson for the Department of Human Settlements Mbulelo Baloyi said: “It is illegal to sell a council flat when you have not been given a title deed for it. Also, for the first eight years after getting a title deed, you are not allowed to sell it.”

He explained that if the residents wanted to sell their flats within that period, the department had to be consulted.

Illegal sales, he said, were referred to the city’s Property and Real Estate Management.

Prior to handing over title deeds, the department and the municipality conducted a verification exercise to determine whether the occupants were indeed the original occupants, as per their records.

“If we find there have been ‘illegal sales’, such as these ones, we then halt the process of transferring the property until our investigations are complete.”

He encouraged prospective buyers to check with the municipality before purchasing a flat.

