Durban - Phoenix triple murder accused Colin Pillay is expected to be indicted to the Durban High Court next month. Pillay who faces three counts of premeditated murder appeared briefly via audio visual recording from Westville Prison on Wednesday.

Indictments are expected to be served on March 27.

Phoenix mother Jane Govindsamy, 45, an employee at a logistics company and her daughters Denisha, 22, and Rackelle, 16, a Grade 11 pupil at Rydal Park Secondary were found dead in their Longcroft Phoenix home on September 21.

Their murders rocked the community of Phoenix.

Pillay also faces a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

In a previous interview, Pastor Dan Marshall, of the Phoenix Ministers Fraternal, and a friend of the accused’s family, said he had known him as a “very godly man” who recently sang gospel songs during a church roadshow and had asked when the next one was taking place.

