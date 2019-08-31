Samantha Govender recently walked won a Woman of Wonder Award. Picture: Supplied

SHE wears many hats - theatre actress, comedienne, writer, radio personality, educator - and she has won several accolades, but Samantha Govender recently walked off one that encapsulates her - The Woman of Wonder Award.

The engraving on the award read: “May you always lead to empower and inspire, for these attributes magnify your immense strengths as a Woman of Wonder.”

The awards were conceived by Farzana Mayet, the chief executive of Panache Promotions and Events, and were held recently at the iZulu Theatre at Sibaya.

Her primary goal was to award women who excel in their respective fields and make an impact in the lives of others.

“I only realised the impact of the award after attending the ceremony and listening to inspirational stories from influential women. It was a reminder of how far I have come as an empowered woman and the indelible contribution I have made to the performing arts over the years. But more so, it was a reminder of how much more I still need to do,” said Govender.

She said she aimed to motivate, educate and inspire the youth, and create a platform for performing artists to earn an income from the work being produced.

“My mindset has always been to grow the industry and to bring along people on my journey. It’s all about sustainability. I have a vision in my head that the WOW Award represents a beautiful woman with a sword and a shield in her hand.

“She will go to battle but remain untouched.

“This award paid special homage to my mother, Parvathy, who taught me to face battles head-on, to be a sensible thinker and to never hurt anyone, but to use the shield, which is a prayer, to protect myself.

“The positive feedback and love shown on social media shows that people have been following my journey and know that my merit is based on hard work and perseverance.”

She said she reached a stage where her passion for the arts withered because there were more challenges than rewards in theatre.

“This was the breaking point this is when the magic happened. I was in several theatre productions, some good and some bad.

“From all this I gained valuable experience. It gave me hindsight as to what I wanted to achieve - my sole purpose. I wanted to create well-thought-out, structured writing material that not only entertained, but informed the audience about issues affecting society.

“That is how Saiartma Productions was conceived. My mission is for artists to live an inspired destiny through the arts.

“My further inspiration comes from other performing artists who make sacrifices and love what they do. We are all fighting a good battle and the results are showing. Theatre is alive!”

She said the most important role that women played in laying the foundation for others to succeed, was to celebrate and practise the spirit of Ubuntu.

“Our purpose is to help each other grow. We must have a sisterhood bond that empowers each other to push forward.

“We need to create more networking sessions for women empowerment and leadership.

“I try my best to empower any woman I come into contact with. However, there are some women who will try to make you feel inferior because of their insecurities.

“You need not judge them, just focus your energy on what you need to accomplish.”

POST