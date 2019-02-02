Gunshots fired at the windows. Picture: Supplied

Durban - A MARIANNHILL businessman is lucky to be alive after a gunfight with three suspected robbers on Tuesday morning, which ended with one of them dead. While his partner hid indoors, Kevin Naidoo, 43, a block yard owner, exchanged fire with three intruders on his property.

He said the men were attempting to break open his gate and garage door when he intercepted them.

“At first I assumed it was one of my employees, but when I took a closer look I saw the men were wearing balaclavas.”

He said he told his partner to hide, while he got his gun.

“When they saw me, they began shooting through the bedroom window, and I retaliated.” He was unaware that one of the suspects had been killed and only realised this when police and Pinetown Protection Services (PPS) arrived.

“While officers were taking statements, they noticed a trail of blood on the ground and followed it.”

The suspect was found in nearby Candy Road, drenched in blood.

Quenton Chetty, owner of PPS‘s tactical division, said two other home businesses in the area - a game shop and a superette - had also been targeted.

“The game shop owner escaped but the superette owners were held up and assaulted.”

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said charges of attempted house robbery were being investigated by the Marianhill SAPS. He said the remaining suspects were still at large.

