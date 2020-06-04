It’s thrilling to be 100, says granddad

DURBAN - Every morning, Chandrapal Maikoo enjoys his bowl of Jungle Oats while listening to the news. This has been his morning routine for as long as he can remember. On Sunday, Maikoo, of Allandale in Pietermaritzburg, turned 100. Despite losing his eyesight two years ago, he has been given a clean bill of health.

Maikoo was born in 1920 in Williams Street, in central Pietermaritzburg, and is the second-oldest of 15 children.

His father, Maikoo Sebak, arrived in South Africa from India in May 1911, and worked as a market gardener in New Hanover.



Maikoo’s mother, Bhagwantie, was born in South Africa, and she married Sebak in 1917.

They lived in the Pietermaritzburg CBD, where they raised their children.

Maikoo married Leelavathie, 89, on December 16, 1951, and they have five children.



They are Naresh, 67, a retired teacher who owns a carpentry business; Nalini Farjan, 65, a retired radiation therapist; Sungeeta Maikoo, 62, a retired teacher; Jitendra, 59, an electrical engineer; and Priya Beni, 55, a teacher. He also has eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



The family initially lived in East Street before relocating to Boom Street in central Pietermaritzburg.

They were, however, forced to relocate to Allandale due to the Group Areas Act and they have remained there, in the house that Maikoo built, since 1968.

Sungeeta lives with the couple.

Speaking to the POST, Sungeeta described her father as a wise man.



“Despite him only completing Standard 8, he is knowledgeable and believes in equal opportunities for men and women. My dad worked hard to ensure my siblings and I furthered our education.”

She said Maikoo worked in a shoe factory and later opened a carpentry business.



“He was hard-working, and when he was in his twenties he took over the responsibility of his parents’ household and raised his siblings after his father died. He ran his carpentry business in central Maritzburg, and later from our home, until the age of 90.”



Sungeeta said her father was involved in community work and was a member of the Shri Vishnu Temple and Veda Dharma Sabha.



“He was involved in many of their programmes and prayers as well as in Hindi debates. My dad was the leader of the Sunday satsang and to date he is still a good singer. He also enjoyed playing the harmonium.”

She said in his youth, Maikoo played cricket for Pietermaritzburg United.



“He says it was one of his fondest memories due to the team camaraderie.”



Sungeeta added that her father was the pillar of their family.

“He’s always there to offer words of encouragement and support to his children and grandchildren, who adore him. He encourages all of us to do our best.”

She said her father now enjoyed the simple things in life.

“He enjoys listening to the radio and music. Also, every day I read him articles in the newspaper and we have conversations around what is happening. He also enjoys poetry and can recite it as well. His favourite poet is Kahlil Gibran.”



Sungeeta said her father followed a healthy diet consisting mainly of vegetables.

“Every day, he must have his Jungle Oats in the morning, then his dhall and rice for lunch, and roti and a vegetable curry for supper. His favourite is bean curry and puri. He also enjoys some Indian ‘delicacies’ as he calls them, such as samoosas.”

Sungeeta said due to the lockdown, they were unable to hold a birthday party for him.

“The family was sad as they could not celebrate this milestone with him, but we had a hawan (prayer) and later cut a cake. We did a Zoom video call so the family could share the special moment with him. He was excited to have many calls and wishes from his friends and family from around the world.”



Maikoo said he enjoyed life to its fullest.

“I have lived a good life and achieved a lot over the years, and to be 100 is thrilling. I enjoyed my birthday. Even though my family were not here, I felt their presence. They also came together on the video calls to wish me.”