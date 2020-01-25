IV boosters for a quick boost or detox









Unaiza Suliman Picture: Supplied LIFESTYLE - In 2008, an offspring clinic in Japan made world headlines for its drop-by intravenous (IV) service. It offered booster IV treatments (vitamins) to treat everything from stress, exhaustion and insomnia, to backache and ageing - all administered by qualified doctors and nurses. The treatments were never offered as a magic pill. In fact, in an article with Japan Today, a spokesperson for the centre said while the drip treatments had strong and quick effects, it did not want customers to believe the service would bring them perfect health. But it did deliver quick results and, in a world of instant gratification, that was all that mattered.

It was not long before Hollywood celebrities and industry latched on, and IV boosters became a global phenomenon.

The POST spoke with Unaiza Suliman, of Uniq Brows, known as the Brow Queen.

Her brow and lash empire has also branched out into IV booster treatments, under the Uniq IV brand.

Suliman said more South Africans were turning to IV vitamin drips, but caution should be exercised.

“Many wealthy South Africans are using vitamin IV drips to give them apparent energy, immunity and skincare benefits.

“The drips cost between R750 and R2500.

“Internationally, the likes of Rihanna, Chris Brown, John Legend and Kendell Jenner are known for using the process. Locally, stars like Khanyi Mbau, and almost every influencer in South Africa, use the form of therapy.”

Traditionally, a typical IV drip is used in a hospital.

Suliman said the benefits of IV vitamin drips included detoxing, energy boosters and immune support.

“Typical clients include corporate executives, celebrities and stay-at-home moms.

“We all suffer from fatigue and stress, and the IVs help our bodies with this.

“IV detox mixes have immediate and invigorating effects. IV vitamin therapy is a delivery method where you get 100% activation directly into the bloodstream, while bypassing the GI tract, for instant benefits.”

Different IV clinics offer their own mixes.

Suliman’s Uniq IV offers a range of infusions for flu fighting, anti-ageing and slimming, to high dosages of glutathione and vitamin C for their glow.

“Glutathione is the mother of all antioxidants. It contains essential nutrients that prevent damage to important cellular components in your body.

“It’s also a detoxifier and helps support the immune system. Ingredients in the different infusions include vitamin C, magnesium, calcium and various B vitamins.

“Our BB Glow Drip, for example, is an infusion of glutathione and vitamin C, infused with precursors that help the body produce its own glutathione.

“The results are immediate.”

But Suliman warned that IV vitamin treatments should be administered with caution.

“A medical screening is vital prior to an infusion.

“We only use reputable compounding pharmacies for our ingredients.

“Only a doctor or a nurse with a skilled IV licence can administer an IV. In no way can a beauty therapist administer an IV.”

She added that medical screening was essential.

“A medical screening prior to the administration of infusions must be done. All medical concerns are reviewed, and a drip, which is specifically prepared for a client after the screening, can then be administered.

“It takes between 30 and 45minutes to administer and should be taken every three to four weeks.”

Suliman started her empire specialising in eyebrow and lash design, using brow mapping techniques and specialist serums to boost growth.

Today, she has seven operations in Johannesburg stores (two opening early this year), and two branches in KZN - La Lucia Mall and uMhlanga.

“There has definitely been a shift in the beauty industry. Now the plain old-fashioned facial is unheard of, with the likes of IV vitamin therapy and other aspects added to what the industry offers.

“In the instant gratification era, people want on-the-go treatments that are fast-acting, whether it is a flu fighter, or athletes looking for more endurance, or an infusion to increase your metabolism and burn fat.”

