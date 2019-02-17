For Jaedon Daniel, music has been a journey influenced by family, friends and culture. Picture: Supplied

Durban - FOR Reservoir Hills, Durban, musician Jaedon Daniel, the art of learning and embracing jazz piano has been his calling. Today, he is part of the jazz and hip hop fusion band Blvck Crystals and he plays keys for renowned South African muso Kyle Deutsch. Added to this, Daniel recently released his first album - partly inspired by the card game thunee.

“I actually started playing the violin at the age of 8 in orchestras and for different competitions. When I played the violin, I played predominantly classical music, but I’ve always had a passion for all genres. I knew at some stage I wanted to play jazz,” he explained.

Daniel said his uncle, award-winning musician Melvin Peters, inspired him to play the piano when he turned 10. He then went on to study jazz piano after matriculating.

“My friends from varsity and I started playing a few gigs together. I had a few compositions and I knew who I wanted to play with, so I organised our first gig at The Jazzy Rainbow in 2016.

“After that, it kind of took off. The core influence behind the band is jazz and hip-hop but our music is fluid. The genre alters with a lot of music influences. Each of us brings a unique perspective into the band.”

After playing a few gigs around Durban, the band toured Cape Town. A big break was when they toured Mozambique through the Concerts SA initiative.

“In terms of my solo career, my first album, Hold The Game, was released last year. It’s kind of influenced by the card game thunee. It’s an 11 track album and a lot of it is very instrumental. It is alternative and experimental with some spoken word and some vocals are also included on some of the tracks.”

He said he had played keys for Deutsch for three years and at times played with local band Afrogong.

“The Blvck Crystals plan to get into the studio and record our first offering as a band.

“But we also want to do more music and arts festivals and tour more.”

The band comprises Nick Pitman (guitar), Freeman Gumede (bass), Sinalo (trumpet), Siyalo (trombone), Riley Giandhari (drums), and Daniel on (keyboard).

