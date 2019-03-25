The A-List cast of Kalank

The teaser trailer of Karan Johar’s dream project Kalank has been released to much acclaim. The period drama was a project that Johar had contemplated almost 15years ago with a dream cast of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Rani Mukerjee.

Though the project was on the back-burner for many years, his dream is being brought to the big screen under the directorship of Abhishek Verman of 2States fame.

Set to be among the biggest releases of the year, Kalank - out on April 17 - features Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha.





SALMAN KHAN

Salman Khan continues to make big news in Bollywood.

After wrapping up the big budget film Bharat with Katrina Kaif, Khan will start working on the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise.

Sonakshi Sinha will return as his leading lady.

Incidentally, Khan has also used this star power to bridge the gap between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, after the two had a major fall-out that led to Grover walking out of the hit Kapil Sharma Comedy Show.

Now that Khan was producing the show and working with Grover in Bharat, he has convinced the actor to make a return to the comedy extravaganza.





MOHIT SURI

Hit film-maker Mohit Suri has launched his next movie. Titled Malang, the action thriller features an interesting cast of Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani and Khunal Khemu.

The movie will be shot over 60 days in Mauritius. Suri has directed films such as Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain and Half Girlfriend.





ROHIT SHETTY

After making super blockbuster cop action entertainers with Ajay Devgn as Singham and recently Ranveer Singh as Simmba, Rohit Shetty has announced his next cop flick.

Heading the action and entertainment will be the hit machine, Akshay Kumar, who will play the title role of Sooryavanshi.

The movie will release over the Eid festivities next year. Shetty has also confirmed that he plans to make a cop flick with one of Bollywood’s leading ladies.

* Bunseelal is the founder of Star Attraction and the official representative of Colours TV in South Africa. He is also a movie critic and presenter of the Breakfast Show on Eastwave Radio. Write to him at [email protected]