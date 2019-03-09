Charlene Somduth and Venal Naidu

Durban - Charlene Somduth, who last travelled in a minibus taxi about 10 years ago, and Venal Naidu, whose last trip was five months ago, share tales of their commutes in Phoenix and the Durban CBD

Rap music blares as the taxi makes its way down the busy Phoenix highway and abruptly stops in front of us.

The door slides open and a young conductor, playing with a handful of coins, yells at us to enter. While still trying to navigate our way to the seats, the driver takes off.

Our 30-minute ride to the Phoenix Plaza begins - getting off to a rocky start.

The conductor is brave. Part of his body is out of the moving taxi. He then gestures and yells out to potential passengers.

Our "neighbours" look unconcerned. The conductor eventually closes the door (yes it remained open for a while) and perches awkwardly on a make-shift seat.

The driver does not slow down as he too seems to focus on touting for passengers. Then it happens The conductor alerts him that he has bypassed a passenger on a residential side road.

To our horror, he reverses several metres at speed, from the main road and on to a side road. The grateful woman gets in and sits down.

The driver weaves his way towards the plaza, not stopping for anyone. A few of his 18 passengers pass comments about his driving, but he throws his hands into the air.

Thankfully, we arrive safely at our destination.

We later board a taxi outside the Suncoast Casino. This time there is no loud music and no conductor.

To enter, Venal had to reach through the open window to open the door. This time, we were going to the Durban University of Technology in Steve Biko Road.

The driver weaves through the busy CBD, coming dangerously close to pedestrians crossing the roads.

He remembers, though, to stop when the robots turn red but brings the vehicle to abrupt halts where he pleases.

With a handful of people inside, we breathe a sigh of relief as we approach DUT and into a car bound for the office.

