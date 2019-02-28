Durban - Closing arguments in the Sadia Sukhraj murder trial is currently underway in the Durban High Court.



Judgement is expected in June.





State prosecutor Kelvin Singh argued that you "don't punish the action , you punish the intention".





He was speaking about Sadia's father, Shailendra Sukhraj, having fired 15 rounds of ammunition at armed hijackers, who drove of with his 9-year-old daughter in his car in May 2018.





Singh said Sukhraj had acted as any father in their right mind would have.





"Here is a father with all these thoughts going through his mind, that his daughter could be raped or murdered.





"Any right-minded father would act in the same manner. The shots fired is irrelevant and is not extreme under these circumstances."





Sibonelo Seni Mkhize, 39, of Savannah Park, faces charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances and two counts of murder.





Sukhraj testified that there was a possibility he could have fired the shot that killed his daughter.





He fired more than 15 rounds as the hijackers fled.





"The shots were directed primarily at the driver's door. Despite Mr Sukhraj firing the shots to stop the vehicle, the assailants continued to drive away, crashing three times before stopping. At any time they could have stopped and jumped out the vehicle and escaped."





However, defence attorney Sizwe Masondo argued if Sukhraj wanted to stop the vehicle he could have fired at the tyres.





He further argued that the assailants did not stop as they feared Sukhraj would kill them.







