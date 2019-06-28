Durban - A PHOENIX boy, who was eight-years-old when he was gang raped and sodomised with an iron rod on two separate occasions by five teenagers, has waited six years for justice. In the Verulam Magistrate’s Court Cameron Kyle Pillay, Shabeer Mohammad Khan, both 20, Keano Vaughn Naidoo, 19, and Matthew O’Neil Naidoo, 21, all of Phoenix, were each sentenced to five years imprisonment for rape.

Ten months of the sentence would be served behind bars and the remainder outside, under correctional supervision.

Their co-accused Zaine Zaheer Anwar, 20, was also arrested but turned State witness.

The accused were all minors, aged between 13 and 15, when they raped the victim in April 2013, in Sastri Park, Phoenix.

The boy, who was in Grade two at the time, was on his way home, after watching cartoons at his cousin’s house, when the suspects caught him and dragged him to a site where flats were being built.

During the trial, it emerged that all the suspects forced the boy to perform oral sex on them, ejaculated on his face, laughed at and taunted him, lit a match on his body and photographed him naked.

Two days later, the victim was raped, again, by the same gang.

Once again, he was returning from his cousin’s home when he was cornered and attacked.

Khan was accused of using a metal rod to sodomise the boy.

The other suspects then did the same.

It emerged in court that the boy did not tell anyone what had happened because he was afraid.

However, his friend had noticed blood on his clothes and told his mother.

When she quizzed him about it, he initially denied anything was wrong.

However, he later told her what had happened.

The matter was then reported to police and the suspects were arrested.

According to a victim impact statement, read out by State prosecutor Ishara Sewnarayan before sentencing was handed down, the victim, who is now 14, described his life as a nightmare.

“I have since dropped out of school. This happened six years ago but I am still angry.

“What has happened to me has changed my life and my relationships with friends, and also with my family. It was not easy testifying about what happened in court, especially when the defence attorneys tried to make me a liar.

“I have no purpose in life. I have become a failure. I have tried to do hurtful things to myself but the pain does not go away. I can’t be the only one crying. I am waiting for the day when I get justice for what has happened to me and I believe there is a God up there, and I will get justice.”

In mitigation of sentence, the three defence attorneys appealed to Magistrate Jenny Pillay for lenient sentences, as the accused were first-time offenders and young.

However, Sewnarayan said the victim was also young and that his life had since been turned upside down since the vicious attack.

She added the accused did not show remorse even after being found guilty in May.

“What the accused have done is horrendous. The victim has also been affected and has dropped out of school. He was a normal boy, going to watch cartoons with his cousin, when this happened.

“These boys did not show any remorse to the victim. We deal with these cases daily. Children cannot go outside and play because of people like these accused. What they did is dehumanising and I believe they should face some time in prison.”

During sentencing, Magistrate Pillay said the accused “acted like a gang” and there was no place in society for people who treated others the way they treated the victim.

“Because they are over 18, the choice of reform school is out of the question. Even the probation officer recommended direct imprisonment.

“It’s the first time in 30 years that I am sitting at this court, that we are dealing with a case as horrific as this and it’s hard to wrap my mind around the fact that these 13- and 15-year-old boys were inhumane enough to hurt and humiliate a child five years younger than them.”

She said, had they been over 18 when they committed the crime, they would have faced 15 years in prison.

However, because the incident happened while they were juveniles, they were sentenced to five years imprisonment.

