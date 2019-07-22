Vikram in a scene from "Kadaram Kodan". Picture: IMDB.com

Kadaram Kondan is a stylishly polished movie which is a trendsetter in Kollywood. The movie is presented in a pukka Hollywood style and is filmed in its entirety in Malaysia. The film virtually explodes on screen and is a complete edge of the seat action thriller and riveting cinematic experience. Kadaram Kondan is a fast-paced film that begins with KK (Vikram) on the run from two gunmen in the landmark Twin Towers building in Malaysia. The movie then changes pace and we are introduced to a young married couple Vasu (Abi Hassan) and Aatirah (Akshara Haasan) who are expecting their first child. Vasu is a trainee doctor in a Malaysian hospital who arrived recently in Malaysia with his wife Aatira.

KK lands in the same hospital where Vasu works after being involved in an accident while trying to escape from his assailants. But this leads to Vasu's wife, getting kidnapped. Vasu finds himself suddenly trapped in a hopeless situation where he has to help KK escape from the hospital in order to save his wife. KK is also wanted by the cops and the kidnappers. Vasu realises that the only way to save Aatirah and himself is by teaming up with KK.

Thereafter the movie shifts up several gears on an adrenaline-filled visceral experience. With just one film to his credit, the Kamal Haasan starrer, Thoongavanam, Director Rajesh Selva comes up with another certain winner in Kadaram Kondan .

This film relies heavily on its action sequences to make it a winner at the box office together with Kollywood's most talented star actor, Vikram. The stunt sequences are explosive and can be easily compared to Hollywood standards.

Stunt coordinators Virginie Arnaud who worked in Fast and Furious 6 and Transporter; and Giles Conseil who worked in Taken and Transporter; and Olivier Sa (Vikram’s stunt double) who featured in the Spectre and Jason Bourne movies together with Kollywood stunt choreograher, Naren; have worked extremely well together to offer 2019's most action packed Kollywood movie by far.

Debut cinematographer, Srinivas R Gutha, has done a splendid job in capturing the urban life of Malaysia.

Akshara Haasan, the youngest daughter of Kamal Hassan, plays her part to perfection with her splendid good looks to go with it and hopefully she will feature in many more Kollywood movies in the future. Abi Hassan the son of Nasser, the acclaimed senior Kollywood actor, makes a great debut to Kollywood in this movie. It is difficult to comprehend that it is his first movie- he has certainly taken after his dad.

Vikram carries this film. His new hairstyle, perfectly chiseled body, trademark swagger and piercing look would easily find him a hero role in a Hollywood action thriller. The producer of the movie, ace actor Kamal Haasan, remarked that this role was tailor made only for Vikram.

Music director Gibhran has not disappointed in his department. Crooner Sid Sreeram's soulful singing will certainly give you goosebumps.

Be warned - do not leave the cinema while the credits roll or you will miss out on the making of the movie snippets.

Kollywood movie fans can feel really proud that if given the budget, Kollywood movies can certainly reach Hollywood heights.

Kadaram Kondan is now showing daily at Cine Centre Sun Coast in Durban.



Title: Kadaram Kondan

Cast: Vikram, Akshara Hassan, Abi Hassan

Director: Rajesh M Selva

Music: Ghibran

Score: 9.5/10

* Lachimiah is a DJ on Megazone South Radio, co-presenting with his daughter Mikayla every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm. He is an MC and motivational speaker and has a deep interest in Kollywood movies and music