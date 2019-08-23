KAMAL Haasan completed 60 years in Indian cinema, after entering the industry as a child artist, in Kalathur Kannamma.

Fans and celebrities have conveyed their best wishes to the actor-turned-politician. His daughter, actress and singer Shruti Haasan, penned a note to her dad and shared the poster of one of her favourite movies that he starred in, Mahanadhi, on social media

She wrote: “Dear Bapuji, 60 years in the world of acting, you make us proud and inspire so many of us to look to the stories you have shared with us, for inspiration and hope.

“I decided to share the poster of one of my favourite movies of yours. Brave, beautiful and emotionally challenging. You have dedicated your time and energy to the arts, in a way that is nothing short of magnificent! Always so proud and here’s to sixty more! (sic)”

On the work front, Haasan is busy with Indian 2 and Thalaivan Irukkindraan.



Nerkonda Paarvai still making waves:

Ajith Kumar’s Nerkonda Paarvai has received a good response from fans and critics alike. He is busy with his next movie, Thala 60, which is directed by Vinod and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Thala 60 will see Kumar ride bikes and fast cars

Film trailer sparks controversy:

The trailer of Jayam Ravi’s Komali caused controversy for trolling superstar Rajinikanth’s political stand, with some irate fans calling for a boycott of the movie.

The trailer spoke of Rajinikanth’s entry to politics, in a flashback scene (set in 2015). Rajinikanth only made clear his desire to enter politics in 2016. Fans felt this was improper of the director. The director has since apologised.

The trailer suggested an interesting premise of a man rising from a coma after 16 years – and who is shocked by the changes the world has undergone.

In the trailer, Jayam Ravi’s performance is sterling as always, however, female lead Kajal Agarval’s talents are wasted, in her role as Ravi’s love interest. On the other hand, Kannada actress Samyukta Hegde, makes an impressive debut playing both versions of her character. Yogi Babu is roped in for comedy with Hiphop Thamizha on the music front.