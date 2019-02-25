Kangana Ranaut

Here’s super big news. After winning loads of acclaim for her directorial venture Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut is set to make a movie based on her trials, tribulations and celebrations in the industry. The powerful actress will direct the project, while the script will be penned by Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali fame.

Ranaut will next be seen in Mental Hai Kya.

Shah Rukh Khan’s recent average run at the box office has made the superstar extra cautious.

After opting out of Saare Jahan Se Acha, there were rumours that Don 3 was on the cards. Now insiders claim that the King of Bollywood cinema will team up with the highly acclaimed Madhur Bhandarkar for an action thriller called Inspector Ghalib. Bhandarkar has made riveting dramas like Fashion, Page 3 and Chandini Bar.

Shraddha Kapoor continues to be sizzling hot property in Bollywood with a busy year ahead. While she will be seen in Saaho with Prabhas, and Chhicchore with Sushant Singh Rajput, she has bagged two other big projects. First she reunites with Varun Dhawan for the dance entertainer Street Dancer and then she returns to the Baaghi franchise opposite Tiger Shroff.

There’s no doubt that Ajay Devgn is one of the most successful actors in the industry. While he will be seen in the comedy caper Total Dhamaal this weekend (February 22), the actor is currently shooting for his big budget entertainer Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior.

Devgn will team up with his wife Kajol, while Saif Ali Khan has been roped in for the role of the villain. A special team of stunt directors have been flown in from Germany to train Saif for the high-octane action.

