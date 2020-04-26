Keep in shape
LIFESTYLE - Durban fitness guru Zain ‘The Fitdude’ Ramsden shares five easy-to-do at home bodyweight exercises that will help you keep fit during the lockdown.
Squat: Help build muscle. The squat helps you achieve strong, toned legs. Squats work up your quadriceps, hamstrings, calves, abdominal muscles, lower back and your butt too. Do 3 to 4 sets, of 10 to 12 reps.
Single Leg Lunges: Lunges are a popular strength training exercise among people wanting to strengthen, sculpt and tone their bodies. It also improves overall fitness and enhances athletic performance. This resistance exercise is popular for its ability to strengthen your back, hips and legs, while improving mobility and stability. Do 3 sets, of 10 reps, for each leg.
Push Up: Traditional push-ups are beneficial for building upper body strength. They work the triceps, pectoral muscles and shoulders. When done with proper form, they can also strengthen the lower back and core by engaging (pulling in) the abdominal muscles. Do 3 to 4 sets, of 8 to 10 reps.
Superman back extensions: This exercise will help you develop great upper and lower back muscles. It is also great for strengthening your lower back and glute muscles. Do 3 sets, of 10 to 12 reps.
Bicycle Kick Crunch: This exercise is excellent for building core strength and toning your thighs if you want to lose weight. Do 4 sets, of 12 to 15 reps.
Useful Tips
- Be creative at home, you will be surprised at what household objects can be turned into fitness equipment.
- Fill your backpack with food cans or water bottles to add weight. Then put your backpack on and do a few exercises.
- Use your couches or chairs to do push-ups or lunges.
- If you’ve got bricks then add them to a bucket and you have a homemade kettlebell.
- My favourite is tying a knot on a blanket and closing the door. You can do tons of exercises with that.
- My best tip would be to make sure your workouts are fun and enjoyable.
- Move a little each day, that’s all that matters.
Durban-based, Ramsden is a certified personal trainer and online coach, and also a brand ambassador of Gateway Mall. Follow him on Instagram, @z_ramsden and Facebook, Zain Ramsden.