Keep in shape

LIFESTYLE - Durban fitness guru Zain ‘The Fitdude’ Ramsden shares five easy-to-do at home bodyweight exercises that will help you keep fit during the lockdown.

Squat: Help build muscle. The squat helps you achieve strong, toned legs. Squats work up your quadriceps, hamstrings, calves, abdominal muscles, lower back and your butt too. Do 3 to 4 sets, of 10 to 12 reps.





Single Leg Lunges: Lunges are a popular strength training exercise among people wanting to strengthen, sculpt and tone their bodies. It also improves overall fitness and enhances athletic performance. This resistance exercise is popular for its ability to strengthen your back, hips and legs, while improving mobility and stability. Do 3 sets, of 10 reps, for each leg.





Push Up: Traditional push-ups are beneficial for building upper body strength. They work the triceps, pectoral muscles and shoulders. When done with proper form, they can also strengthen the lower back and core by engaging (pulling in) the abdominal muscles. Do 3 to 4 sets, of 8 to 10 reps.





Superman back extensions: This exercise will help you develop great upper and lower back muscles. It is also great for strengthening your lower back and glute muscles. Do 3 sets, of 10 to 12 reps.





Bicycle Kick Crunch: This exercise is excellent for building core strength and toning your thighs if you want to lose weight. Do 4 sets, of 12 to 15 reps.





Useful Tips