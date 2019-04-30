A number of people are simply unaware that they may be pre-diabetic - ignorant of the signs of developing diabetes and not screening to check.

TYPE 2 diabetes is a global epidemic and is showing signs of increasing each year. South Africa is no exception to this insidious disease and recent South African statistics show that Type 2 diabetes is on the rise, especially among the elderly in South Africa. Why the growing levels of diabetes among older people?

Type 2 diabetes starts its harrowing journey at a much younger age, showing little signs or symptoms. Since there is a strong genetic link to developing diabetes, people with a family history of diabetes are more likely to develop the disease. Here are some important points in this regard:

A large group of pre-diabetics exist in South Africa:

There is a large mass of people who are simply unaware that they may be pre-diabetic. They are ignorant of the signs of developing diabetes and don’t bother to screen to check if they may be potentially diabetic. This group does not take precautions to adjust their diet and poor dietetic habits (high carb, high sugar intake), which becomes the norm. The constant glucose load on the pancreas, where insulin is made, progresses relentlessly and as one approaches 60 years, the diabetes suddenly manifests itself.

Ignorance is the driver for diabetes in the older person:

Numerous studies worldwide have identified that one of the prime drivers for the diabetes epidemic is ignorance about the disease. This ignorance shows up in the following areas:

* The link between a high refined carbohydrate diet and diabetes.

* The link between excessive sugar consumption and diabetes

* Ignorance about which common foods are likely to trigger the diabetes.

* Denial and fear about finding out if they may be potentially diabetic (especially if there is a family history).

* The link between a sedentary lifestyle (lack of consistent exercise).

* The link between obesity/being overweight and the risk for developing diabetes.

* The link between chronic stress and potential to develop diabetes.

Lack of a credible and impactful screening programme among ‘at risk populations’ (such as Indians in South Africa):

Despite all the scientific information about diabetes and the risk factors, there is no consistent screening and education programme being conducted by health authorities.

A disease that wreaks such havoc in people’s lives and which costs the country such massive amounts in health care, as a consequence of the complications arising from diabetes, should be extremely high on the list of priorities for early screening and simple but effective education.

But sadly, such interventions are not easily found and treatment of the disease with medication is the reaction rather than preventive strategies.

There is sufficient talent, both medical, scientific and artistic to create impactful education programmes.

What can you do to ensure you are not a victim of diabetes:

* Get tested for diabetes by your GP.

* Find out what a low carb healthy fat diet is and start using such an eating plan - especially if you have a family history of diabetes.

* Educate yourself about diabetes (ask your GP or go online - there is much information available online).

* Share information with friends and family who may be ignorant about what diabetes is and whether they may be at risk.

* Avoid sugar rich foods and drinks

* Start a consistent but simple exercise programme - it will save your life.

* If you have a family history of diabetes, check your blood sugar at least once per year at your GP.

* Younger people should have the discussion about diabetes with their parents and grandparents and assist them in making sensible choices about their diet and lifestyle.

* Cooppan practices in Morningside, Durban, as an Integrative Medicine, Nutritional and Natural Medicine GP. He can be contacted at 031 309 3036 or log on to www.drcooppan.com