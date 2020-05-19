Keep yourself and your colleagues safe in the workspace

LIFESTYLE - With thousands of workers expected to return to the office soon, after a slightly eased lockdown in some sectors, below are tips and advice on how to keep yourself, your working environment and your home clean. IN THE CAR * Adhere to the guidelines on the number of occupants allowed in the type of vehicle you drive. The adorning of masks is again mandatory if there is more than one occupant in the vehicle. * All surfaces in the vehicle should be cleaned with soap and water or an isopropyl alcohol solution of 60% concentration. This includes the steering wheel, door handles, gear lever, any buttons or touch screen surfaces, wiper and signalling controls. * Do not use ammonia, bleach or other harsh chemicals, which may damage the upholstery, anti-glare and anti-fingerprint coatings.

* Always have sanitiser available in your vehicle or bag.

* Open the windows to ventilate, when it is safe to do so.

* Avoid recirculating air via the air- conditioner.



AT THE OFFICE





* All aspects of self-care will still apply here.

* In addition, every company should have its own protocols and policies relevant to their industry and work environment. These protocols should be printed and posted to remind employees to sanitise and keep the maximum distance from each other. For example, the protocol for a small office will be different from that of a large factory with numerous employees.

* In addition to these protocols:

-Sanitising before, during and after clients visit is important and should be an ongoing process for the duration of the workday, especially when there is a high volume of clients entering and leaving.

-Lunch breaks should be staggered to limit the number of people in canteens and restrooms and to help enable social distancing.

-Restrooms must have disposable paper towels and soap.

-Be mindful of your colleagues by respecting their space, especially if it is known that they are at higher risk.

-Work at your assigned work station and avoid swopping cubicles or workspaces. If this is unavoidable then computer keyboards, staplers, pens, telephones and all other equipment in that space must be sanitised before the next person takes over. Sanitiser must be readily available. Consider using covers that can be wiped over electronics.

BASIC SELF-CARE



* Hands





-Wash your hands! This is the best line of defence and most important strategy to prevent the spread of Covid-19, especially after you blow your nose into a tissue, after using the restroom, when you leave or return to your home, before preparing food and before applying facial products or contact lenses. Wash your hands regularly and thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, making sure all surfaces are soaped and rubbed. Alternatively, use an alcohol-based sanitiser or a sanitising wipe until you have access to a tap.

-Avoid touching your face.

-Use a tissue or your flexed elbow to sneeze or cough into.

-Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, for example, cellphones.



* Masks





-Fabric masks are mandatory when going to public areas. Medical masks, including N95 masks, should be reserved for health-care workers. It is advisable to obtain at least two masks that can be washed alternately. Face masks reduce the number of viral droplets released into the air by an infected person.

-Should you wear a mask if you are well and have no cough? Yes! You may be positive and spreading the virus despite being asymptomatic. ¡Your mask should be applied correctly covering both your nose and mouth completely.

- Do not lower the mask to speak or cough.

-Do not touch your mask.

-Remember to wash your hands after removing your mask.



* Gloves

-The use of gloves in a public setting is not advisable. Gloves give one a false sense of security. The virus adheres to the latex surface of the glove and can still be transferred to other surfaces that you touch,​ including to your face.

-If you are using gloves they still need to be sanitised as frequently as you would your bare hands.

-Avoid wearing jewellery and accessories as these can be contaminated by the virus and transferred to yourself.



* Social distancing

THE social distancing of at least a metre from the people around you decreases the chances of the virus reaching you.

These aspects of self-care become more important if you are a patient that is at higher risk of developing complications: over​ ​​63 years old, have diabetes mellitus, hypertension, chronic lung disease, immunocompromised from TB, Aids, HIV, cancer or chemotherapy.

Adopting these basic self-care techniques will protect you beyond this Covid-19 pandemic. Washing your hands and sanitising can prevent many other viral and bacterial infections.

AT HOME

-As you arrive home the process should begin again.

-As a health worker, it has become routine for me to start sanitising my hands in the vehicle, removing my shoes and leaving them in the garage while disinfecting the soles. l I head straight to the shower without touching anything or anyone. There is a designated spot for my laundry, cellphone, and keys. These items are disinfected immediately while the separated laundry is washed at high temperatures.

-Every home is different but common high-touch surfaces like door handles, kitchen and bathroom surfaces and taps, light switches and electronic devices should be wiped with an alcohol- based (60-70%) sanitiser. Soap and water or a bleach solution will also disinfect adequately if sanitising​ ​ solutions are not available.

-Low-risk laundry can be done in a single wash as the combination of warm water, soap and the physical agitation of garments during the wash and spin cycles inactivates the virus.

Each home and its residents are unique with varying access to sanitising resources, so try to adopt a routine that best fits your family members to avoid spreading the virus.

As we prepare to phase out the lockdown, remember that the most basic strategies of hand washing and social distancing will have to continue indefinitely until a vaccine is formulated.

Sanitise, social distance yourself and stay safe

​* Athmaram has 18 years’ experience as a general medical practitioner with special interests in travel medicine, aesthetic medicine and diabetic care.



