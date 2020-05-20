Key to 70 years of marriage

DURBAN - PATIENCE, tolerance and compromise are key to surviving the lockdown with your spouse. This is the advice of Rukamchund and Prema Sukhnundan, who celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on May 7. The couple, formerly from Verulam, have been living in Brisbane, Australia, with their son, Sudhesh, a dentist, for the past 20 years.

Rukamchund, 95, taught at Victoria Primary in Tongaat until his retirement, and Prema, 89, has remained a housewife. They married in a Hindu ceremony in 1950 at Rukamchund’s family home in Hillary with 1 000 guests. Rukamchund was 25 and Prema 19.



They have three other children: Asha, a physiotherapist who also resides in Australia; Vinesh, a dentist from Tongaat; and Preetha, a retired educator from

Amanzimtoti. The couple have 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



They celebrated their anniversary with a tea party in their garden with their grand-daughters who baked them a cake.

Unfortunately, they were unable to reflect on their wedding day because their pictures were destroyed during the developing process.



“But all is not lost,” said Rukamchund. “We still hold onto the memories of the day.”

He said Brisbane was hit the hardest with Covid-19 cases in Australia and that they had been in lockdown since the beginning of March.



“The elderly are not allowed to leave their homes because we are more prone to contract the virus.”



He said to pass the time he watched television, while Prema knitted.

“Knitting is her favourite pastime. She knits scarves, which she donates to the Red Cross for the needy. Other than watching TV, I enjoy planting vegetables in my garden, especially Indian vegetables like bhindi, karela, double beans, serm and herbs,” said Rukamchund.



He said he used to play tennis and golf and that he and Prema played bowls at the local club in Towoomba, outside Brisbane, and are members of the senior citizens’ society.

“This is the first time our movements have been restricted. We miss travelling. Just before the lockdown, we visited our family in South Africa, where I also celebrated my 95th birthday at my daughter’s home in Amanzimtoti. Now we keep in touch through video calls and Skype,” said Rukamchund.



Prema said they missed their friends and attending weddings and other social functions in South Africa as well as the spicy Durban curries. She said the lockdown was a difficult time, especially for some couples, and provided the following advice.

“With patience, tolerance and compromise, husbands and wives can have their own space during this lockdown. A successful marriage is understanding each other and communicating with each other. Talk about whatever is on your mind. Problems will arise but make sure to resolve them.”



They said they looked forward to spending many more years together.

- THE POST