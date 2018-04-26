Durban - “These men robbed me of my husband and my children of a father. They took an innocent life.”

Widow Mala Pillay cried for the man she could no longer hold in her arms, but breathed a sigh of relief as the men who murdered him for his car, cellphone and R100 in cash were convicted by the Durban High Court on Friday.

Strangled with his car seat belt and stabbed in his chest, the death of father of two, Jayaram Venketesu Pillay, had left his family devastated and searching for answers.

The metered taxi owner from KwaDukuza, whose decomposed body was found in a sugar cane field, was a good man who loved his family and was the “life of the home”, Pillay, 48, told POST.

“I know I can never get my husband back, but justice must prevail.”

Jayaram, 53, was murdered on November 16, 2016. His body was found three days later.

Suren Ramsamy, 33, of Sunny Park, KwaDukuza, and Nhlakanipho “Mazambane” Phoswa, 20, from Thafeni, Groutville, pleaded not guilty to murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

They looked impassive as Judge Graham Lopes announced the verdict.

Pillay’s family, however cried out for joy, calling for a stiff sentence to follow.

Phoswa’s mother, who sat quietly in the public gallery, looked devastated at the news.

Evidence was that Ramsamy and Phoswa had approached Pillay, who ran his blue Toyota Corolla as a taxi in the KwaDukuza area, for a lift to a local butchery.

Pillay proceeded to the store where Ramsamy said he would be meeting someone for money, but this person did not arrive.

Ramsamy, who asked Pillay to take him to Nonoti, sat in front and Phoswa sat behind the driver’s seat.

At Nonoti, Phoswa grabbed the seatbelt and wrapped it around Pillay’s neck.

Pillay stopped the vehicle and scratched at Phoswa, while trying to extricate himself from the vehicle.

Ramsamy then pulled out a knife from his sock, and stabbed Pillay several times in the chest.

Pillay was then pushed out of his vehicle and his pockets were emptied by the two men. A Nokia cellphone and R100 cash were retrieved.

Pillay died at the scene.

Ramsamy and Phoswa later tried to sell his car, which police traced to a mechanic’s garage in Groutville, where both accused were arrested and interrogated.

They eventually led police to the body.

Judge Lopes said Phoswa and Ramsamy had played the blame game, contradicted themselves many times, and were unable to provide information on what really happened.

Prosecutor Krishan Shah argued that Ramsamy and Phoswa had acted in concert and in furtherance of the execution of common purpose.

He read out a long list of Ramasamy’s previous convictions, which included housebreaking, theft, fraud, assault and rape.

Ramsamy attempted to dispute his previous convictions.

Judge Lopes requested social worker reports for both men to be submitted to court, especially Phoswa, who was 19 at the time of the murder.

“Persons at the age of 19 are not very mature. My attitude is that the court needs to obtain some assistance with his background, so it might better understand the accused.”

Pre-sentencing reports from the Department of Social Welfare in respect to both accused are to be handed over by June.

Ramsamy and Phoswa were remanded in custody.

