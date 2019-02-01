Durban - A Durban man who pleaded insanity at the Durban Regional Court for the murder of a 42-year-old in 2017, was sentenced to life behind bars this week. Snthemba Emmanul Dzanibe was also sentenced to a further 15 years for robbery and two years for defeating the ends of justice.

Dzanibe was arrested after he was found in possession of James Mthetwa’s belongings. He was later charged for his murder when his body was found in Ixopo.

According to KZN SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, on January 9, 2017 Dzanibe went to Mthetwa’s home to ask him for a lift.

Mthetwa had allegedly agreed, leaving his wife and children at home.

Mbhele said Mthetwa’s wife became suspicious when her husband failed to return home after some time and subsequently reported a case of kidnapping to SAPS Chatsworth.

Upon investigation, Mbhele said Dzanibe was found in possession of the Mthetwa’s motor vehicle and cell phones.

“He was arrested and placed before court on charges of kidnapping and robbery. He was denied bail and remanded in custody.”

Mbhele said Dzanibe eventually informed police that Mthetwa’s body was buried in Ixopo.

“Police proceeded to Ixopo where the body of the 42-year-old man was exhumed.”

Mbhele said when case went to trial, Dzanibe claimed to have a mental illness which prompted the court to conduct a psychological assessment on the accused.

“Three state psychologists conducted assessments with regards to his mental capacity. He was found fit to stand trial. The state closed its case after leading 14 witnesses at the trial.”

SAPS commended the sterling investigation conducted by a seasoned Chatsworth detective that lead to Dzanibe’s conviction.

