Durban - Durban’s King Shaka International Airport (KSIA) has retained its position as South Africa’s fastest-growing major airport for a second year. According to a statement released by KSIA, the international airport handled almost 5.9 million domestic and international passengers in total during 2018, of which 372,543 were passengers flying on international routes.

Hamish Erskine, Co-Chair of Durban Direct and CEO of Dube TradePort Corporation said British Airways’ new non-stop service between London’s Heathrow International Airport and Durban, introduced in late October 2018, was largely responsible for growth at the airport.

“We are now seeing double-digit growth in international passengers. The three times a week flight has proven that there is an untapped demand for direct air services into Durban,” he said.

Phindile Makwakwa, Co-Chair of Durban Direct and CEO Tourism KwaZulu-Natal, said air services played a critical role in growing the tourism market within Durban.

“The December peak season saw domestic and international passenger arrivals and departures reach a record 553,149 - a growth of 6%. A significant portion of this was international leisure seekers, landing in Durban for the festive season, and exploring the rest in KwaZulu-Natal.”

Phillip Sithole, eThekwini Municipality’s deputy city manager for economic development and planning, noted that tourists spent some R2.7 billion in Durban during the 2018 festive season, which is an increase of R500 million.

“We have been working on a coordinated strategy together with tourism organisations and the industry to maintain the high standard of tourism products we offer as a city. This, together with greater international and local air connectivity, has seen Durban capably hosting a million visitors during the festive season.”

KSIA said its long-term objective was to attract a direct air link to the Far East, possibly a direct air service into either Singapore or Hong Kong, which would provide better air access to mainland China, Japan, South Korea, and South East Asia.

