Ajith Kumar

AJITH Kumar, one of the biggest stars of Kollywood, is still enjoying the spoils from the success of Viswasam. His next film is Nerkonda Paarvai, a courtroom drama.

Legendary singer SP Balasubramaniyam (SPB) said he introduced Kumar to the industry.

SPB said his son, SPB Charan, and Kumar were classmates and SPB had introduced Kumar to a Telugu producer.

He debuted in the industry with a small budget Telugu movie.





PRABHAS

Prabhas, the Bahubali star, will next be seen in a multilingual movie, Saaho, opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

The film’s teaser - released on March3, Kapoor’s birthday - garnered more than 15 million hits, thus creating high expectations.

Saaho is a high-octane action thriller made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The trio, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, composed the music.

The cast includes Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin, Arun Vijay, Lal, Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar and Murali Sharma.





DHANUSH

National award-winning actor Dhanush (the son-in-law of superstar Rajinikanth) is working with Sneha after a gap of 13years.

The yet-to-be-titled movie will be directed by Durai Senthilkumar, who directed Dhanush in the political thriller, Kodi. The film will see him in dual roles - father and son.





NO 1 FAN

Team India’s ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is also an avid Kollywood fan.

When asked whether he was an Ajith or Vijay fan, the match winner replied that he liked Vijay’s Ghilli and Ajith’s Aaali.

He said his all-time favourite actor was MG Ramachander.





SURIYA

Suriya, who is currently busy with projects including Selvarghavan’s directorial NGK expected to release in May and KV Anand’s directorial action thriller Kaappaan, has teamed up with the Tamil Nadu government.

The actor has acted in and produced a short film for the government advocating the ban of plastic.

On January 1 this year, it banned the use of plastic across the state.

Some have adhered to the ruling. The film is aimed at explaining the negative impact of plastic.





VISHAL

Will Vishal contest the forthcoming elections, is the question doing the rounds?

Vishal, the president of the Actors’ Sangam (actors’ association), is vocal about social issues, including the rights of members of the movie industry.

He is currently shooting his next movie, Ayogya, the official Tamil remake of the 2015 Telugu hit Temper starring JrNTR and Kajal Aggarwal.

The Tamil version also stars Raashi Khanna, Parthiepan, Pooja Devariya and KS Ravikumar. It is directed by Venkat Mohan.

Vishal said his decision to contest the elections would be revealed later.





DEVI 2

The horror comedy Devi 2 will release during the Tamil New Year weekend.

The sequel to Devi, the 2016 super hit multilingual, will maintain its original stars, Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah.

The supporting cast includes Nandita Shwetha, Yogi Babu, Kovai Sarala, RJBalaji, Sathish and Guru Somasundaram. It is directed by Vijay.

Sam CS composes the music, Manush Nandan handles the cinematography and Anthony serves as the editor.

* Lutchmanan is an educator, author and linguistic campaigner. She is also a presenter/producer at Lotus FM. You can hear her on Inisai Mazhai on Fridays from 6pm to 7pm, and the Best of Kodambakkam, Sundays, 10am to 1pm.



