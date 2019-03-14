Durban - The MEC for KZN's Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has condemned the burning of department offices in Mayville early on Thursday morning. KZN Cogta spokesperson, Lennox Mabaso said the offices, which are situated near Cato Crest were attacked for a second time this week however was unfortunately burnt to the ground in the second fire.

"The offices were previously petrol bombed on Tuesday allegedly by protesters. This was during a protest where vehicles travelling on the Jan Smuts Highway and Vusi Mzimele (Bellair) Road intersection were attacked by land invader who threw stones and passing vehicles and blocked roads," said Mabaso.

He said Thursday's fire was suspected to be related to a public protest by informal settlement dwellers and land invaders due to governments crack down on lawlessness.

KZN MEC for Cogta Nomusa Dube-Ncube strongly condemned the fire.

"This is a direct sabotage of the state infrastructure which ends up having dire consequences on innocent residents who rely on government services such as the ones provided by our department. We are calling upon law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of the perpetrators of this dastardly deed.

The Mayville offices house sections of the department’s administration and is believed to have been a random target.

Last November staff at the same offices were robbed by a group of gunmen who removed several television screens and computers from the building. The gunmen also hijacked a KZN Cogta employee’s vehicle which was later recovered in Newlands.

Dube-Ncube called upon surrounding communities to come forward with any information that can lead to the apprehension suspects in this case, who should be made an example of so as to deter others from destroying state property.

POST