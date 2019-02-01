Durban - A 22-year-old man who chopped a woman to death and stole some of her body parts was jailed for life in the Port Shepstone Regional Court. Sukoluke Innocent Ngqulunga, 22, was also jailed for further 10 years imprisonment for housebreaking with intent to murder.

According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the victim, Ntombilezi Sanatoria Mhlongo,57, had been sleeping at her home in Mvozane Ward in the Mehlomnyama area when Ngqulunga forced the door open and attacked her.

He chopped her into pieces before fleeing the scene with some of her body parts. A member of the community who saw the accused at deceased premises informed the police and police began to search for the accused.

Ngqulunga had been hiding in the Dweshula area when arrested by police.

"Body parts of the deceased were found in his premises. The investigating officer worked tirelessly to make sure that the accused received the maximum sentence. "

