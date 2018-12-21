Durban - In a bid to protect her family during a brazen house robbery, a Merebank mother managed to disarm the knife-wielding robber before stabbing him to death on Sunday night. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a charge of robbery and an inquest docket had been opened at the Wentworth SAPS.

“It is alleged on December 16, at 11.30pm, the complainant and her family were inside their home when a suspect entered.

“The suspect threatened the woman and her family with a knife and a toy gun. He then robbed the woman of her jewellery and a cellphone.

“A struggle ensued and the victim managed to disarm the suspect of his knife and stabbed him in the chest,” said Gwala.

According to a source, the suspect had entered the premises and held the husband, wife and their two children hostage.

“The man had entered through the front door, and started threatening them to hand over all their valuables or he would kill them. He then tied up the husband and instructed the wife to pack all the jewellery in his bag.

“The husband managed to untie himself and tackled the suspect, who began stabbing him. The wife managed to get hold of the knife and stabbed the suspect,” said Gwala.

The family declined to comment.

