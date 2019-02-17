File picture

Letter: NEARLY everyone feels emotional distress when approaching a homeless beggar. Many of us immediately try to shut off our feelings, preferring to pretend that he doesn’t exist or somehow deserves this fate. Others feel guilty and may think that they should be giving more money to charity rather than buying a CD or designer clothes.

Still others will actually feel indignant and hostile toward this person, treating him as if he is an unwelcome intruder into their lives.

My own reaction varies. Sometimes I feel fearful or embarrassed, while at other times I feel guilty or angry. If I decide against helping, I look away and feel guilty or angry. If I decide to help, I hand over some coins without looking at the beggar in the eyes.

If he says “God bless you”, I don’t feel blessed. The situation brings me to many unpleasant thoughts about it in the end. I am happy to block the encounter from my mind.

If I don’t, I will feel off balance and agitated for some time.

Small wonder that I will go out of my way to avoid the homeless even if it means crossing the street to do so. I suggest the law remove all the homeless people and put them into a shelter.

I see numerous beggars standing at the robots and begging.

Some of them even block the traffic - even when the robots are green.

This is not safe for them and the motorists.

