Durban - WITH the community of Chatsworth in mourning with regard to the heavy rains - which resulted in mudslides and flooding - all of them are anxious for a return to normality. The front page article “Chatsworth family of eight perish in the deadly storm” (the POST, April 24 - 28) was a talking point in every home.

With life so short and precious, it compels us to constantly draw on our inner resilience and reservoir of energy to deal with these type of challenges.

I was humbled and amazed to see men on their knees looking for possible survivors in Westcliff. This has proved the caring and sharing spirit of the people, which is the cornerstone of our people in Chatsworth. It is heart-warming to see this type of culture still evident. I believe the solution is for housing MEC Ravi Pillay to rehouse all the people who lost their homes.

On behalf of our community of Chatsworth, I wish to express my gratitude to all the people who helped - the likes of Reverend Jonathan Naidoo - who organised temporary shelter in his church for all displaced families, Pillay, Jakes Singh, and his volunteers, who worked the whole day; Simmi Maharajh and Neville Padayachee for dishing out meals to all who worked on-site and to the POST team for the excellent coverage with regard to the floods in KZN.

A special thanks goes to Pam and Mona Maistry of Isipingo Funerals for their help in transporting the bodies to Pinetown Mortuary at no cost.

Love the saying, “The good remember through all seven births the friend who wiped their tears”.

