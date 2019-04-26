Letter: THE letter titled “Voting in a democracy anti-Islam” (POST, April 17-21) warrants a response. The argument that voting in a democracy is anti-Islam is a reckless and baseless assertion that is ill-informed and untrue.

An elementary reading of the Qur’an reveals that voting is clearly mentioned as an instruction in the Qur’an.

Chapter 4, verse 59, reads: “Allah commands you to make over the trusts, to those best fitted to discharge them.”

Accordingly, voting is not merely a right but an obligation, a trust to be discharged in the best possible way.

We are privileged to live in a free democratic society with all its imperfections, and millions of people around the world would be only too happy to have that freedom.

Choosing not to vote, or refusing to register to vote, which is a legal requirement, is a failure in moral responsibility.

We are fortunate to live in a country founded on the values of religious freedom and diversity, which cares about making voting accessible to all its citizens.

It is a solemn obligation for all South Africans of voting age to discharge this sacred obligation.

We owe it to the next generation to continue the battle for a just society.

If you do not vote, you do not have any right to complain.

Voting is the lifeblood of our democracy and people died to get it for us.

Cast your vote on May 8. Your precious vote will ensure that our liberty and freedom will endure for as long as free men and women cement their choice on polling day.

