DO they know, do they realise the unseen harm they brought upon the women they abused? No woman deserves this. I cannot refer to them as men. Not even animals engage in this type of domestic terrorism.

So your dedication of an entire page to the perils of being a woman in an asymmetrical relationship (“Addressing gender-based violence”, POST, March 20- 24) is an indictment against which there is no defence, no excuse.

I hope that people read with interest and study the advice of Dr Salduker, an experienced psychiatrist, because with the implosion in the economy, we are in for a terrible time, which begets stress and anger as people find themselves challenged with the effects of joblessness, and it’s not going to get better soon. So how do we address gender-based violence?

I don’t subscribe to sending people to jail for first or second-time offences. First, we must acknowledge that we have a problem. Secondly, no one can afford to look away.

There should be, as in the case of children, special courts which remove the cases from our overburdened court system, away from the public glare, but with the same or similar legal consequences which focus on rehabilitation of the offender rather than on retribution.

Dr Salduker makes an excellent point about the type of disorders that afflict men and women, but with most victims suffering from these disorders we have non-existent facilities in state institutions. This is where pressure through activism (just as HIV/Aids sufferers won a right to access free drugs at state institutions) should be brought upon Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, or whosoever succeeds him in the Ministry of Health.

We just don’t have the capacity and resources. If that fails, we have the Constitutional Court with its power to grant direct access.

There is a way, but it requires hearts, heads and hands to act in synchronicity towards achieving desired results.

The idea must be towards mending relationships that can be salvaged and this requires a buy-in from religious and social activists.

What brings about what Dr Phillip Zimbardo refers to as “the Lucifer Effect” where erstwhile rational, normal human beings suddenly become potential killers?

His insightful book, The Lucifer Effect - How Good People Become Evil, provides me with an understanding and much of this rides on how society addresses issues where domestic terrorism can be treated in any other way but robustly.

I was thoroughly absorbed by the insightful contributions. And yes, we have a problem that we need to address - not as men or women sniping at each other, but as a united collective.

