Angie Motshekga, the Minister of Education announces the National Senior Certificate Examination Results (NSC) for the 2019 Top-Achieving learners, Vodacom World, Midrand, Johannesburg. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA) Letter - CONGRATULATIONS to all the matriculants for their outstanding performance in the 2019 examinations. The Democratic Liberal Congress (DLC) is proud of you and your determination to succeed against all odds. It is an inspiration to our future matriculants and generations to come. However this year, the Top30 academic achievers, the DLC believes, is not a true reflection of our top academic achievers. The DLC is shocked that no Indian child were among the Top30 matriculants in the country. Something is definitely wrong. The country’s Top 30 academic achievers should not be exclusive, but inclusive.

The DLC is calling on the Basic Minister of Education, Angie Motshekga, to be transparent and disclose to all South Africans the methodology and criteria used to determine the Top 30.

The education minister needs to understand that we are 25years into democracy and the strength of South Africa’s economic, social and political successes are dependent on our diverse society.

South Africans have a right to know, in all transparency.

Therefore, Motshekga, reveal the truth about the Top 30.

