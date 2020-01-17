Letter - CONGRATULATIONS to all the matriculants for their outstanding performance in the 2019 examinations.
The Democratic Liberal Congress (DLC) is proud of you and your determination to succeed against all odds. It is an inspiration to our future matriculants and generations to come.
However this year, the Top30 academic achievers, the DLC believes, is not a true reflection of our top academic achievers.
The DLC is shocked that no Indian child were among the Top30 matriculants in the country. Something is definitely wrong.
The country’s Top 30 academic achievers should not be exclusive, but inclusive.