Letter: No time to play politics in time of a pandemic

Letter- THE DA is making it a habit of reminding South Africans of the despicable history that was unleashed upon this country and its downtrodden people. MP Dean Macpherson flagrantly tweeted: “What the lockdown has shown is that (there) are probably large numbers of people in South Africa who have no problem living under an authoritarian system where they are told what they can and can’t buy and when they can and can’t go out. It’s like we’ve learnt nothing from our history.” Macpherson is unable to understand the dire situation the world finds itself in, and in particular, our country. By suggesting that the protocols being adopted would be authoritarian, he makes a mockery of what we all are currently suffering from as a collective.

If he had even a minuscule understanding of virology and, more importantly, of the Covid-19 virus and its spread, then he would not embarrass himself or his party by publicly declaring his ignorance and opening wounds of people who suffered at the hands of a regime, myself included, that created death, destruction and mayhem.

This is no time to play politics. His derisory and non-contrite tweet reflects his gross poverty of understanding and empathy of a country deep in the throes of a horrific pandemic.

I wonder what the Indian, coloured and black members of his party think of his dispiriting tweet in a moment when unity, understanding, tolerance and compliance are the running buzz words.

