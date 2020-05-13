The PostLetters
Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency(ANA)

Letter: 'We seem to be a nation of addicts'

By Kevin Govender

Letter - THE biggest gripe to emerge from the current global viral pandemic in South Africa is the banning of alcohol and tobacco sales.

We seem to be a nation of addicts, proudly holding on to the title as the clan of the third heaviest drinkers in the world.

At first, the news of the ban sounded casual and without urgency. We felt we could take it in our stride and ride out the rationing of stashed stocks. But now the shrinking well has run dry.

With the casinos on lockdown mode as well, gamblers must feel the same.

The liver and pancreas have been given a chance to recover from a daily bashing. However, the lungs remain at risk because of the virus.

While the situation is a bootlegger’s paradise, those with addictive personalities are seeking nirvana in cheap cigarettes and home-made brews.

How much longer can the government hold out on the ban before it succumbs to public pressure? This remains to be seen.

