Letter: 'We seem to be a nation of addicts'

Letter - THE biggest gripe to emerge from the current global viral pandemic in South Africa is the banning of alcohol and tobacco sales.

We seem to be a nation of addicts, proudly holding on to the title as the clan of the third heaviest drinkers in the world.

At first, the news of the ban sounded casual and without urgency. We felt we could take it in our stride and ride out the rationing of stashed stocks. But now the shrinking well has run dry.

With the casinos on lockdown mode as well, gamblers must feel the same.

The liver and pancreas have been given a chance to recover from a daily bashing. However, the lungs remain at risk because of the virus.