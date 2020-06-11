Travel agent refund policy is absurd

DURBAN - Many travellers spend a lot of time planning their dream holidays. Holidays give one a sense of happiness with the added bonus of being away from the monotony of everyday life.

With a forthcoming booked holiday, there is always a feeling of trepidation for the unknown coupled with mixed emotions of excitement. This is a normal human temperament. However, you would not have anticipated not being able to complete your already paid for dream vacation because of a killer pandemic like Covid-19.

This becomes a stark reality which you need to come to grips with emotionally as all flights entering and leaving the country are suspended indefinitely because of the virus.

This scenario playing out has nothing to do with you, but you become an integral part of the unfolding drama. Covid-19 can be construed as an act of God, reminding man to stop exploiting the resources on the universe.



The lockdown gave Mother Earth time to rejuvenate, rehabilitate and heal without the interference and destructive nature of humankind.



Ultimately, your major concern, after accepting that your dream holiday will not materialise due to the virus, is to ask for a refund as the circumstances were beyond your control.

This action of obtaining a refund from the travel agent may appear simple. However, it becomes intricate when you are told there will be no refunds, and you will be reimbursed with a voucher to use at a later date. Herein lies the contention.



Why must you accede to this company policy, which seems absurd in its application? The absurdity lies in the fact that you did not step on to the plane, neither did you stay at any hotel booked.

Fundamentally, through your travel agent, you booked and paid for, in advance, services that would be rendered, like flights, transport and accommodation.



Nothing transpired as there were no services rendered. Therefore, the contract between you and the travel agent has to be nullified, resulting in a full refund.



There should be no stipulations, such as handling fees and other hidden costs because these are unique and exceptional circumstances.

Refunds to customers for flights and accommodation must be non-­negotiable. This entire process needs to be expedited. Customers must not allow themselves to be exploited by processes that deny them access to their money.

The ombudsman must be used in cases that need mediation.

The government hotline can also be used as a source of information for clarity-seeking questions. If you paid for services not rendered, the money is reflecting in the wrong bank account. It’s your obligation to bring it back to where it rightfully belongs, that is in your bank account.

VIJAY SURUJPAL

Phoenix

