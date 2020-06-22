Lex Leo aims to awaken hearts, minds

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

LIFESTYLE - The man popularly known as “DrSmile, dentist to the stars”, who also happens to be a celebrated musician and philanthropist, has released a new single. Kancane Kancane by Dr Alexander Faizi Rawhani, aka Lex Leo, was produced in collaboration with the global youth movement, Awake. It coincided with Youth Month, and is aimed at making positive changes for a better world, little by little (as the isiZulu title suggests). Leo said Awake’s content created dialogue towards social development and progress. “We decided to work together. I chose the concept of climate change and environmental awareness, and created the song around that and put my own spin on it.

“I wanted to make it something that didn’t just address one aspect, but the aspect that each human being needs to contribute to,” said Leo.

“Awake let me be flexible with what I wanted to put on the table. We wanted to shoot the video in the Zandspruit community where I have taught a children’s class for the past 10years.

“They shot part of the classes and that specific lesson was on caring, which comes across in the video. But I love that Awake is a youth organisation that is trying to make a change and impact mainstream media with content that tackles social issues. I was immediately attracted to their purpose.”

Leo is a member of the Bahá’í faith. It is a world religion that focuses on unity, equality and the absence of prejudice with an emphasis on using your time to serve humanity.

“I took a quote from the Bahá’í writings which says ‘little by little, day by day’. I want people to understand that our challenges can be overcome one step at a time.

“I made the content applicable to what Awake wanted about environmental issues but weaved in concepts that would apply to our everyday lives - that we all have to play our part, we are all unique and we can all contribute. I hope that is how it affects people, that people have the capacity to make a difference and tackle challenges one step at a time.”

Leo, known for his hip hop and unique Afro-Persian sound, is a first-generation, South African-born Persian from Johannesburg.

Kancane Kancane is his first Afrobeat track.

“I’ve been surrounded by music since I was a child. Growing up in South Africa and being a part of the Bahá’í community put me in touch with and exposed me to a lot of local cultures, love for music and singing.

“My mom played the guitar and had a beautiful voice. My aunt sings. None of them were rappers though,” he joked.

“I always loved music. While growing up I carried a tape recorder and recorded songs that I liked, repeating the lyrics. A year after I graduated in dentistry, in 2010, I did my community service at the SANDF in Ladysmith.

“I wanted to learn new things and I started to teach myself how to play the guitar. I realised I could make and create music. I had a huge love for hip hop while growing up.

“I was inspired by hip hop artists because they could tell amazing stories. It’s just that as a Baha’i who focuses on unity and equality, I tried to make hip hop that was devoid of the celebration of immorality and materialism, which so much of today’s hip hop does.”

Leo said he started experimenting with music at the age of 25, but he then started studying for his Master’s so music was not a priority.

“Only in 2016-2017 did I pursue it. I released my first official single in 2018. Now I have 20 singles to my name with Kancane Kancane being the latest one. It is my first Afrobeat track.

“Music has a way of connecting people, speaking to the heart and the soul. It traverses cultural barriers, traverses language, is creative and forces you to come out of your comfort zone.”

Asked about his philanthropic work, Leo said while growing up he was taught the principle of using one’s time, resources, talents and abilities to help others.

“If we don’t use our time to help uplift others and bring about progress, we are wasting our time, talents and capacities. Celebrity dentist or not, every person is a human being and a soul that you can interact with. Many you can learn from and many you can teach. Many you can help to uplift and many can do the same for you.

“Many of the classes I teach for youth and adults deal with helping them reach their potential and their inherent talents as well as how to benefit themselves, their families and their communities.”

The EP is available on streaming and download platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.

POST