Durban - LOTUS FM, which has been plagued by controversy in recent months, is on a path to increase its dwindling listenership by offering listeners a refreshed line-up from Monday. While some of the station’s seasoned presenters will remain, others, including Alan Chetty, Avin Moorley, Nasmeera Khan and Kerusha Chetty, will no longer be on-air.

Radio veteran, Zakia Ahmed, will present the mid-morning show, Life * Style, from 9am to noon; while Varshan Sookhun will present The Lunch Break, between noon and 3pm.

Maya Jagjivan and Lloyd Paul will get you home on The Official Drive from 3pm - 6pm; and Bryon David will host Beyond the Game on weekends from 3pm - 6pm.

Acting station manager, Dhanraj Ajodapersad, said: “The line-up and time changes had to be effected in order to ensure the right presenters were allocated to the correct slots.

“This will not only bring out their full potential, but also give Lotus FM the competitive advantage that will help bring the brand back to where it rightly belongs. We are committed to ensuring Lotus FM enjoys positive growth.”

The president of the South African Hindu Maha Sabha, and former SABC board member, Ashwin Trikamjee, said: “I look forward to the fresh approach and am confident this will be a high-contributing factor for the turnaround of the station.”

The deputy president of the South African Tamil Federation, Bala Naidoo, added: “We welcome the change and whatever positive way it will impact the listenership.”

Naidoo said the station must focus on the needs of its listeners.

SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said a key component in the programming was the preservation of the five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Urdu, and Hindi.

