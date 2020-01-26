Live more authentically this year - 12 Steps









It is more important to commit to being more authentic in our daily lives. Picture: pxhere.com LIFESTYLE - Durban psychologist Rakhi Beekrum offers 12 tips for a more mindful and meaningful year ahead.

1. How will you live more authentically in the new year? We often get so carried away with lofty New Year’s resolutions that we don’t follow through on. It’s less important to focus on significant changes that may be short-lived and more important to commit to being more authentic in our daily lives. 2.What do you need to leave behind in 2019? Reflect on the bad habits, toxic relationships and toxic environments that stole your joy. Decide to retain only that which sparks joy in your life. 3.Your health is your greatest wealth: What changes do you need to make for a healthy body and mind? Focus on little, attainable changes such as drinking more water, taking the stairs instead of the lift, daily meditation or journalling, etc. The simpler the change, the easier to attain. 4. In what way can you enhance your relationships in the new year? Think about the relationships that are important to you - how do you plan to strengthen them? More quality time with loved ones? If it’s important, diarise it. Don’t give to your meaningful relationships what’s left of you after you give to less important areas of your life.

5. What are you hoping to learn or improve your skills in this year? Learning need not only mean academics - you could learn to play an instrument, a new language, etc.

6. Your time and energy are as precious as they are limited resources: Be mindful of what your priorities are and allocate your time and energy accordingly. One can tell what matters most to you by observing how you spend your time. So if you while away time scrolling on social media, are you truly allocating your time wisely?

7. Our goals and priorities change as circumstances in our lives change: Make time to regularly check-in with yourself to reflect on what’s most important at any given time in your life and adjust your schedule accordingly.

8. Who do you want to be in 2020? We often focus on what we want to achieve that we forget about becoming the person we want to be. Are the goals you are committed to helping you become the person you want to be? Name those qualities you want to embrace and be mindful of acting accordingly. Once you decide, commit to embracing this quality more wholeheartedly.

9. Choose an accountability partner: Not everyone will understand or support your goals, plans and dreams. And they don’t have to, because it’s not theirs. What’s important is that you stay focused on what’s important to you and once you’ve identified someone who supports you, and you can support in return, you are more likely to achieve your goals.

10. How can you inject more positivity in your life? One of the surest ways is through gratitude. Commit to a regular gratitude practice and watch your life transform. Whether it’s a gratitude journal where you list 10 things you are grateful for each day, a gratitude jar, when you write one thing you’re grateful for each day to reflect back on at the end of the year, giving thanks on waking up or even just before going to bed. The more gratitude you express, the more joy you will attract - and the easier it will be to bounce back during challenging times.

11. What family rituals do you want to introduce in the new year to enhance family bonding? Having dinner together every night or at least one night per week? Families with stronger bonds feel more supported and cope better during life challenges.

12. Imagine it is December 31, 2020 Looking back, what will you like to be giving thanks for? Now use this very vision to list the actions you are going to take to get there. Remember that consistency is the key to achieving anything worthwhile.

Beekrum is a psychologist, marital therapist and mental health blogger based in Durban North. You can follow her on Facebook (Rakhi Beekrum - Psychologist) and Instagram (@rakhibeekrum). Her website is www.rakhibeekrum.co.za

