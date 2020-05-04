Lockdown: DIY learning tips for little ones

LIFESTYLE - Recommendations of a staggered return to the classroom - means the bulk of children in Early Childhood Development phases may be at home until mid year. In this period at home it is important that there is a balance between education time and downtime. As we approach a time of possibly having younger children at home over an extended period, we look at what you have at home that you could use to help with learning.​

MARBLE SORTING

You will need six sets of 4-6 marbles of different colours (or use buttons, paper clips or bottle caps) and a half- dozen egg carton. * Cut the egg carton in half, so you have a container to hold the marbles (the cover of the carton) and another with sections for sorting (the part that separates the eggs).

* Place all the marbles for sorting into the cover. Then place one marble (of each colour) in each of the respective sections.

* Now let the child match the colours with the right marble.

HOW THIS HELPS: Improves fine motor skills (hands, fingers and wrists), colour identification and sorting, counting (tell them there should only be four or six marbles per section, depending on how big your marbles are).



NUMBER MATCHING (TWO VARIATIONS)

1. NUMBER CARDS





You will need number flashcards. If you don’t have any, you can make these by dividing a white sheet of paper into four equal squares.

In each square write a number and a corresponding picture (for example draw the number 1 and below it draw one star). Do this for numbers 1 to 10 and cut out each square to make your cards.

Then you will need buttons or paper clips or pom-poms (substitute: cotton balls).

Place the number cards on a table and ask the child to match each number with the same amount of buttons.

HOW THIS HELPS: Develops number knowledge, recognising numbers, counting skills.





2. NUMBER BALLS





YOU will need two small chalkboards (substitute: two plain sheets of paper) and play dough or putty.

* Draw a grid on each board/page: 1-5 on one, 6-10 on the other.

* Ask the child to make play dough or putty balls to match each number in the grid.



HOW THIS HELPS: Develops number knowledge, recognising numbers, counting skills and fine motor skills. Play dough activities help develop finger control and strengthen hand muscles.



​L​ETTER MATCHING AND SOUNDS





YOU will need alphabet flashcards. If you don’t have any, you can make these by dividing a white sheet of paper into four equal squares.

In each write a letter and draw or cut and paste a picture of an object that starts with that letter. For example, draw the letter ‘a’ and below it draw an apple or cut and paste a picture of one from an old newspaper or magazine. Do this for letters a-z and cut out each square to make your cards.

Then you will need 26 clothing pegs. Towards the bottom of each write one letter of the alphabet.

* Place the letter cards on a table and ask the child to sort through the pegs, identify the letter that makes the sound of the picture and peg it on.

* Remember with younger children you want to emphasise the sound (phonetic learning). So it is ‘eh’ for egg, as opposed to ‘ee’ for egg.

HOW THIS HELPS: Develops letter recognition and helps reinforce the sounds of words, which later helps with learning new and longer words – if you can sound it out, you can say it. Fine motor skills: The pinching action when you open and close a peg helps with finger-grip development.

POST