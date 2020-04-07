Lockdown: Ensure children access the right content

LIFESTYLE - TECHNOLOGY has become a big part of our lives. I cannot imagine the lockdown without it. Many of us are spending a tremendous amount of time online - this includes our children. We are teaching, learning, connecting and doing so much more with each other via various platforms like Zoom, YouTube and Tik Tok. Even though we now have loads of time on our hands, we should still be wary about the type of content we consume - especially that of our children. Edutainment is something we should be doing a little more research on. Our children will be exposed to more screen time than ever.

Here are a few tips to ensure the right content is being streamed to your kids:

​*​If you are using Netflix, make sure your child has his/her own profile so that it is kid-friendly.

​*​Make sure your settings on your DStv profile blocks all 18+ content.

​*​Download a few series if possible. This can be watched even if you don’t have access to the internet.

​*​Only subscribe to channels that you want your child to watch on YouTube and create play-lists that cover different themes. For example: choose nursery rhymes or arts and crafts so that your child does not end up exploring outside the play-list too much.

​*​You can set a timer on YouTube Kids. This automatically locks the app after a certain time to ensure your child does not abuse screen time.

​*​Choose a show that allows you to do something fun together afterwards like an art and craft challenge - this one really gets my daughter excited. Why not watch a cooking show and try it together? It would make mealtimes fun.

​*​Let your child watch an educational show with his/her friend via Netflix Party.

​*​Download a book that he/she can listen to via Audible during a quiet time - which by the way is free right now for everyone!

​A survey on my blog forum revealed the following to be among the preferred choices for kids edutainment during lockdown:

​*​YouTube

Pinkfong Picture: YouTube





- Pinkfong on YouTube (recommended): Everyone knows the baby shark song video that went viral from Pinkfong. The channel recently published a song teaching your little one how to wash their hands.

- Blippi: Blippi teaches you about tractors, animals, shapes and so much more. I find the content so engaging that I often watch an episode with my kids.

- Goo Goo Colours: My sons are obsessed with Goo GaGa and you can’t blame them. This family knows how to create exciting educational content!

​*​Showmax

UmiZoomi Picture: Twitter





- Dora the Explorer: Dora, a 7-year-old girl of Latin American descent embarks upon numerous adventures in the wilderness with her friend, Boots, a monkey, and a variety of fun and useful tools.

- Mister Maker’s Arty Party: Have fun and make things with Mister Maker. Watch Mister Maker create amazing things from all the stuff around him in his magical art room.

- Finding Stuff Out: The best way to learn is to ask questions. And that’s what this series investigates - kids asking questions and learning while they find out the answers in each of the episodes.

- Umizoomi: “Team Umizoomi” consists of 6-year-old Milli, her brother Geo, 8, and their friendly robot named Bot. These mighty maths superheroes introduce young viewers to the concepts of counting, measurement, shapes and patterns. Milli and Geo help other kids in Umi City with their problems.

- Super Why: Whyatt and his pals in Storybook Village have a secret clubhouse that turns them into education heroes. Their adventures take them around their world, learning while solving puzzles, problems and questions that need answering.

​*​Netflix

Brainchild Picture: Twitter





- Brainchild: From germs and emotions to social media and more, it’s the science of the world explained in a way that’s refreshingly relatable.

- Storybots: The StoryBots are curious little creatures who live under our screens. The intrepid quintet of Beep, Bing, Bang, Boop and Bo of Team 341B go on an adventure to the human world to help answer kids’ biggest questions.

- Bo on the Go: Bo goes on amazing adventures with her friend, Dezadore. Kids get to do age-appropriate exercises along the way - climbing, jumping, jogging, etc.

- Charlie’s Colorforms City: Loveable Charlie leads kids on unpredictable and imaginative shape-filled story expeditions alongside a colourful cast of characters.

​*​DStv

- Mickey Mouse Club House

- Sesame Street

- Blaze and the Monster Machines

- CeeBeebies​

Vijendranath is the co-founder of the award-winning parenting blog, You, Baby and I, and recently launched her start-up: MomSays. She’s also the chapter lead for SoGal Johannesburg.

