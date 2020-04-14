Lockdown leverages remote work

LIFESTYLE - AS we step into the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), the only real certainty is that the working world as we know it will rapidly transform and evolve into one that may partially be predicted but at this stage is largely imagined. As students, employees, business owners and policymakers, it is our responsibility to evolve and transform at the pace of global change for our country to maximise the opportunities the 4IR will create. Businesses that leverage technology to increase productivity and lower costs will remain competitive, improve their ability to scale their operations and deliver growing returns to their stakeholders, while businesses who remain stagnant put their very existence at risk. In a country with the highest levels of unemployment recorded, we need action now more than ever. We need employees and future employees to embrace change, to commit to learning, to transform and evolve to fit into the jobs and roles created by the 4IR. We need business to not only continue, but to innovate, grow and thrive.

And, we need policymakers to spot the opportunities created by the 4IR and develop the policies that support the government and business to maximise the value of the 4IR for South Africa.

Covid-19 and effectively test-driving our flexibility as the workforce

Albert Einstein said: “In the midst of every crisis, lies great opportunity.”

There is no question that we are in the midst of not just a national crisis, but a global one.

For companies that have adopted technology, created flexible working solutions for their employees and have a culture of accountability and trust, the impact of the South African lockdown can be easily managed.

Companies that have lagged behind in adopting technology, on the other hand, that are still paper-based, that have not instilled a culture of trust and accountability among their employees, are going to realise the importance and urgency of adopting a 4IR mindset and developing and implementing strategies to evolve their business models.

The benefit of the lockdown is that many businesses have been forced to quickly implement off-site working arrangements.

And while these arrangements may be less than perfect, it will fast-track the implementation of technology as a business tool, identify the gaps in working from home, highlight the efficiencies and gains for business to adopt a flexible working environment.

What working from home means for businesses

Having employees work from home brings obvious savings in overheads, floor space, equipment, parking space, water and electricity and other resources consumed.

If you consider that stress is the number one cause of illness and that we have ever-increasing levels of stress among employees who cite work-life balance as their number one stressor; companies can expect to gain in this respect. Employees who work from home are able to balance their time with family, fit in their health and wellness goals and focus on creating the balance they desire. Companies can expect to see reduced days off for sick leave and family responsibility leave as well as an increase in productivity.

As a business we have a responsibility to reduce our carbon footprint. Having employees work from home will not only save them the costs of commuting, time, fuel and maintenance but will also contribute to reducing the carbon footprint of businesses.

What working from home means for staff

Just as employers have a responsibility to skill employees on the 4IR, so too do employees have the responsibility of upskilling themselves.

In fact, employees who actively invest in their own personal development will position themselves to take up the opportunities created by the 4IR.

Employees who sit back and wait for someone else to develop them are going to be the ones to feel the pain of the 4IR.

Taking up opportunities to work from home requires a commitment from employees to expected (and even above expected) levels of productivity.

To deliver on this commitment, employees should master the art of time management, utilise apps like Asana.com to assist in planning tasks and activities, tick off against planned activities every day, communicate regularly and effectively and set goals for all areas of life, a career being just one area.

Employees could either waste the time created by working from home or utilise it to bring balance to their lives, extend themselves in new ways and chase bigger goals.

This is an exciting time to be alive. We each have the opportunity to contribute to the next version of ourselves, our businesses, our country and our world. What we do with this opportunity will determine how effective we are as a country to step into the next era with hope and success.

Maharaj is a chartered accountant, business and career success strategist, speaker, coach and facilitator specialising in women empowerment, human potential and small business success. Follow her on Linkedin.com: ushamaharaj; Facebook.com: UshaMaharajPage and Instagram.com: usha_maharaj

