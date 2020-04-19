Lockdown: Puzzling Times

LIFESTYLE - Durban teacher Fawzia Amojee aka Fifo has been keeping the community busy, and challenged, with her fun brainteasers.

What started off as quizzes that she would send to her students on WhatsApp, has fast become widely shared activities to help keep families going during lockdown.

These are some of the questions in Fifo's latest challenge: What is glass made from? Murano is renowned for its glassblowing - where is it? Who wrote the book, James and the Giant Peach? Who was the father of Indira Gandhi, who was also a former prime minister of India? Which bird has the largest wingspan? Port Said, Alexandria and Sharm Al Sheikh are famous cities of which country? Beef stroganoff is a dish that originated from which country?

Can you crack these quizzes?







* ABOUT FIFO:

Amojee, 57, is a qualified teacher, specialising in speech and drama. She worked at the Sastri College Institute and then at Al Falaah College, producing plays while there which were presented at The Playhouse theatre in Durban. She has lived in the Middle East but returned to South Africa to settle permanently. Today she runs The Amojee Academy at the Mariam Bee Sultan premises in Overport. Amojee's passion for puzzles stems from her childhood where her family would create these weekly as a fun challenge to keep them stimulated and learning as children. Today she passes this tradition on to her students and uses brainteaser puzzles as part of her specialist method of teaching. She can be reached on 083 393 3397.