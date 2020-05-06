Lockdown: Puzzling Times

LIFESTYLE - Durban teacher Fawzia Amojee aka Fifo's latest batch of puzzles and brainteasers are in!

What started off as quizzes that she would send to her students on WhatsApp, has fast become widely shared activities to help keep families going during lockdown.

These are some of the questions in Fifo's latest challenge: A gang of thieves is the collective noun. What is the collective noun for employees? What is a male camel called? What is the currency of Brazil ? Where in the world is the city San Francisco (which country)? What is the colour mustard? Fish n chips… black and white… bread and? Who painted the famous Mona Lisa? 10. Which animal makes a bleating sound? Who was the son of David (Dawood AS)?

Can you crack these quizzes?









* ABOUT FIFO:

Amojee, 57, is a qualified teacher, specialising in speech and drama. She worked at the Sastri College Institute and then at Al Falaah College, producing plays while there which were presented at The Playhouse theatre in Durban. She has lived in the Middle East but returned to South Africa to settle permanently. Today she runs The Amojee Academy at the Mariam Bee Sultan premises in Overport. Amojee's passion for puzzles stems from her childhood where her family would create these weekly as a fun challenge to keep them stimulated and learning as children. Today she passes this tradition on to her students and uses brainteaser puzzles as part of her specialist method of teaching. She can be reached on 083 393 339

