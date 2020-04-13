Lockdown: 'Quiz Master' sparks interest with brainteaser puzzles

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

LIFESTYLE - GROWING up, cracking quizzes and brain teasers were an awaited weekly treat in her family home. Today, Durban teacher Fawzia “Fifo” Amojee carries this tradition over to her pupils. Amojee’s original quizzes are circulated among her pupils via social media groups. “Growing up, it was a weekly event in our home where my father set out quiz competitions for my brother and I. “It became so usual for us that when we went on road trips or holidays, this was something we looked forward to, especially because papa had chocolate as an incentive for the winner,” she said.

“I have realised over the 30 years of my teaching career that children lack some general knowledge, and I lament over the waning interest in reading among children these days. And so, in my speech and drama academy, that particular aspect has been my forté.”

Popularly known as the Quiz Master, Amojee said every weekly lesson plan must have a few questions to test the learners’ wit and to keep them stimulated.

“The funny thing is I am now teaching many of my ex-pupils’ kids. They trusted me then, and they still do now. They nicknamed me the Quiz Master.

“I think all of us have some va-va-voom within us we are just inhibited to let it out It is my fervent wish to rekindle or awaken stirrings within each individual so we become colourful flowers in this beautiful garden of life.”

Amojee, 57, has lived in the Middle East but returned to South Africa to settle permanently.

She is a qualified teacher, specialising in speech and drama.

Amojee worked at the Sastri College Institute and then at Al Falaah College, producing plays while there which were presented at The Playhouse.

Today she runs The Amojee Academy at the Mariam Bee Sultan premises in Overport.

“I teach speech and drama at the Wonderkids Primary school in Sherwood, at Al Falaah College as an extra-mural subject, as well as a few other preschools.

“I am still teaching and I enrol my pupils every year for national speech exams from my academy. All my pupils also participate in a poetry festival annually.

“My aim is to make a more developed individual. A wholesome youth who can think freely and maturely. I teach them to handle the adversities this era is faced with.

“We need to be strong as individuals as we face challenges daily.

“My programme builds self-esteem, and growth of confidence is my priority. I strive continuously for improvement.”

Regarding the themes of her quizzes, she said she drew random inspiration from life events and then developed quizzes around them, targeting junior and senior pupils.

Fifo has shared her quizzes with POST readers. See if you can crack these:





POST