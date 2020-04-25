Lockdown self-care hacks

LIFESTYLE - AT the start of lockdown we all scurried for food and essential supplies with not much thought given to cosmetics needs, and then access to these supplies were restricted. But there are quite a few things you may have at home that could help with basic grooming. Here are some tips to keep you going. * Cleanse: I’ve found Dove beauty soap to work best on my skin. I have lots of pimples and it’s actually cleared my skin. So it has been a back-to-basic that has worked for me. * Sugar scrub exfoliator: 2 tsp of brown sugar, 1 tsp of honey, 1/4 squeezed fresh lemon - Use as a rough exfoliator * Moisturising mask: 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric, 2 tablespoons of Greek yoghurt, 1 tablespoon of honey - Use as a mask every day to retain moisture

* Brows, a home-made wax hack:

2 cups of sugar, 1/4 cup water, 1/4 cup lemon juice freshly squeezed

Mix all ingredients together until sugar is almost dissolved.

Pop in the microwave for 40seconds, take it out, be careful it’s hot.

Let it cool for five minutes, try a test patch on your hand before you apply to the area needed. Use a piece of material as your strip.

Apply the sugar wax to the area and gently spread. Then apply the material over the wax, drag gently in the opposite direction of the hair growth and then pull off quickly.

Tip: Before your re-growth gets too long, tweeze.

* Beard - Dispelling myths around shaving: Shaving is not as bad as people make it out to be and it doesn’t make your hair grow thicker. It takes off the hair on the surface. I think there’s a misconception about this. I’ve been shaving my face for a long time before I started laser treatment.

* Haircare - back to basics: I have gone back to a traditional remedy: A glug of Amla oil, sweet oil and coconut oil. Mix together and apply once a week. Keep it in over a day, then wash it out. This keeps the hair and scalp healthy. It will pay-off when you get to the hairdresser after the lockdown.

