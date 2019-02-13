The event - jointly organised by Lakmé, the number one cosmetics and beauty services brand in India, and IMG Reliance Ltd - was conceived and created "with a vision to redefine the future of fashion and integrate India into the global fashion world", according to the company's website.



Lakmé Fashion Week is organised twice a year and is not only synonymous as “the” fashion event of the year, but also with one where Bollywood celebrities often take to the ramp for some of the biggest designers in India.





Here’s a glance at some of the stars who made headlines in the first few days of the event:





Yami Gautam turned show stopper for Gauri & Nainika, a luxury fashion label based in New Delhi.

















Evelyn Sharma modelled for sustainable, eco-fashion label Doodlage, who pride themselves on “Up-cycled and Recycled Chic” fashion.









Neha Dhupia turned model for Chola by designer Sohaya Misra. “Loving my @chola_the_label... #lakmefashionweek2019 was good to see you! muah,” (sic), the actress said on her Instagram account. Explaining her ensemble, the fashion label said: “Neha Dhupia does fashion week in our summer linen jacket and breezy cotton shirt...”













Popular filmmaker Karan Johar walked the ramp with actress Tabu for designer Gaurav Gupta. Commenting on his Instagram page, he said: “Had fun walking for the edgy and super cool @gauravguptaofficial for the opening show of #lakmefashionweek!” (sic). The designer said on his feed: “#GGMuses @karanjohar and @tabutiful walk together for the opening show of @lakmefashionwk to celebrate #GauravGupta SS’19 collection that marks the very first time we have used traditional chikankari offset with our signature futuristic sensibilities.”













* Pictures: Instagram.



