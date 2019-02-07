National Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and KZN Health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo at the RK Khan's Hospital in Chatsworth. Picture: Nadia Khan.

Durban - National Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has appointed an expert committee to find long-term solutions to combat an infestation of monkeys at the RK Khan Hospital in Chatsworth. This comes after the minister visited the hospital on Wednesday, after seeing pictures and video circulated on social media.

Motsoaledi said he had only seen the pictures on Tuesday and had rushed to the hospital to address the matter.

The committee would start on Thursday to come up with urgent solutions and long-term.

However he could not give a set time frame as to when the solutions would be delivered.

A monkey sits on the roof of RK Khan Hospital. Picture: Nadia Khan

During a walkabout at the hospital numerous monkeys were seen hanging from the patient curtain rails railings and on the window sills.

The nursing staff told media that this was a daily occurrence, with the monkeys arriving at meal times.

Due to safety and health concerns, they said, the windows could not be closed.

