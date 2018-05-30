Durban - A day after 9 year old Sadia Sukhraj was laid to rest, MEC Transport, Community Safety And Liaison, Mxolisi Thomas Kaunda, visited her grieving family at their home in Shallcross, south of Durban.

Carrying a bouquet of flowers and a card, Kaunda offered a prayer before offering Sadia's father Shailendra his condolences.

He told the family that he would not rest until the third suspect was arrested and faced the full might of the law.

"We don't have a lot of words of comfort; we understand you need space; but God be with you," said Kuanda.

He added: "It is good to see you have support. What ever happens to this family happens to all of us. We need to pray whatever happened here must be the last thing in this community. It must not happen again."

On Monday morning, Sadia was traveling with her father Shailendra, and 7-month-old brother to her grandparents' home opposite Marklands Secondary School when three men approached the vehicle she was sitting in and hijacked it.

Among those visiting the family was Mayor Zandile Gumede, deputy mayor Fawzia Peer and leader of the MF Shameen Thakur-Rajbansi.

