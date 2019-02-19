Born and raised in Merebank in Durban, and then later moving to Pietermaritzburg with her parents, Ishay Govender-Ypma’s passion is food and culture.



The award-winning freelance food, culture and travel journalist (a former lawyer) has written for the likes of National Geographic, Food & Wine, Literary Hub and others.





She is also the founder of Sapoc (SA People of Colour) at the Table – an initiative to empower people of colour in South Africa’s food, beverage and related creative fields.





Commenting on what led to Curry: Stories & Recipes across South Africa, she said: “The book was commissioned by NB Publishers based on the years I’ve spent covering and researching the topic.





“It was very clear to me from the outset and I convinced my publisher that there was no other way to do this other than to get into the field and meet local cooks, most of whom are unaffiliated to restaurants or businesses, but are the people the community relies on in times of celebration and mourning.





“Their stories became a window into their lives, and that of the past. Curry: Stories & Recipes across South Africa shares much more than the rich diversity of food cultures and curries in this country; it’s a book about our collective past too.”





Through this research cookbook, Govender-Ypma said she hoped to help preserve “some of our dying food knowledge”.





“Much of which we are losing in spite of the popularity of food television. It appears we are cooking less and less and still depend on moms and aunts to prepare the curries of our youth. But some of the cookery from the time of our grans and great-grans has already been lost. Traditionally, recipes have fallen into the realm of oral knowledge passed down that way and not recorded.





“I’ve got promises from so many featured cooks to get their children to help them document their recipes, many passed down the line through generations of women, so that their families may preserve and enjoy this knowledge in the decades to come.





“I also hope to showcase how very complex and complicated the past has been for many – they say food is one way to foster relations – and I hope readers will get a better idea of how their neighbours live and what their lives have been like, from these pages.”





Govender-Ypma's book is available at loot.co.za





* Photos supplied by author







